Mariah Carey Opens Up About Nick Cannon Divorce In Her Memoir; Details Inside

Pop singer Mariah Carey, in her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carrey, has candidly spoken about various aspects of her life. In the book, Carey has also opened up about her divorce with her ex-husband Nick Carey and what went wrong between them. Read on to know the whole story:

Mariah Carey on her divorce with Nick Cannon

American singer Mariah Carey recently released her memoir called The Meaning of Mariah Carey. In the book, she mentioned various stories that took place in her life. She wrote in her memoir that she had decided to get married to Nick Cannon because they wanted to have children. She added that she never wanted to become a mother but things changed when she fell in love with Nick.

She mentioned that her marriage with him started having troubles even before her children were born. She wrote, “Making the necessary adult adjustments to being working parents in entertainment took its toll on our relationship, and the end of our marriage came fast, as it began.”

She is the mother of twins -- Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon from her ex-husband Nick Cannon. While talking about her divorce, she wrote that she could have worked things out with him. She added that 'egos and emotions got inflamed', which is why they couldn't work things out. She also mentioned that they were still a family and respect each other. She wrote, ″It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family. We will always be family, and we make it work.″

In the memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carrey, she also wrote about the first time she met Nick Cannon. She heard him say all nice things about her when she met him for the first time. She wrote, "With a genuine beaming smile and a flame in his eyes, he replied, ‘If you give me a chance, I’ll prove all of it is true.'' She added that it was a very cute moment in her life. The two continue to being co-parents to their twins and she said that she felt safe with her ex-husband.

