Tekashi 6ix9ine Drops A Major $2000 Tip For A To-go Order At Hamptons Hot Spot

Tekashi 6ix9ine showed immense generosity when he tipped a local restaurant in Southampton with $2000. The rapper, who is known for several controversies, carried out a noble gesture on the night of Thanksgiving at Hamptons Hot Spot Blu Mar. Tekashi 6ix9ine ordered a meal to go and when it was ready, he tipped the staff with $2000, according to Page Six.

Tekashi 6ix9ine drops a major $2000 tip on a to-go order at Hamptons

It was revealed that Tekashi 6ix9ine happened to be passing by the neighbourhood and made a quick stop to order a few meals. He was accompanied by his entourage. A statement from a local resident revealed that the people initially thought President Trump had come by for a quick bite. However, Tekashi 6ix9ine stepped out of the car to place his order as soon as he was there. The locals in the area lined up to catch a glimpse of the controversial rapper. Soon enough, Tekashi 6ix9ine placed a huge order for 20 steaks, 10 burgers and 10 pasta dishes, according to the news portal. Once the order was done, his crew helped him to stack the items in the car. As soon as things were settled, the rapper proceeded to make a rather generous tip for the local restaurant chain.

The owner of the Hamptons Hot spot revealed to the portal that his staff was delighted to receive such a huge tip from the rapper and thanked him for the generosity. In response to that, Tekashi 6ix9ine told the staff present at the time in Hamptons Hot spot that he is aware of how tough the times have been financially for the food sector and thus he wishes to help. He also added that a similarly tough time has been witnessed by the music industry as well and thus he wishes to be generous to the ones he can help. The owner of the food joint jovially quipped that hearing this one of his staff wanted to kiss him, as per the article by the portal.

