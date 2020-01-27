Eminem's Songs Like 'White America' And Others That Call Out Political Issues

Eminem is popular for his out-of-the-box rhyming skills and is considered as one of the most talented penners in the rap world. Eminem has been using his rhymes and words in order to express what he wants and never fails to pass the message he wants his followers to know.

The Detroit based rapper has also targeted some political figures and issues in his lyrics which had created controversies during the initial release. Read more about some of Eminem’s lyrics that take direct shots at the political system.

Eminem's political rhymes

White America

At the start of his 3rd album, The Eminem Show, he spoke up about his white privilege. In the song, he also admits that his skin colour helped him reach a level of success that wouldn’t be reachable if he were black. White America was his first attempt to call out the wrongs that were happening around him.

Look at these eyes, baby blue, baby just like yourself If they were brown, Shady’d lose, Shady sits on the shelf But Shady’s cute, Shady knew Shady’s dimples would help Make ladies swoon, baby (ooh, baby!) — look at my sales! Let’s do the math: if I was black, I woulda sold half I ain’t have to graduate from Lincoln High School to know that

Campaign Speech

In 2016, Eminem not only dropped a song that took direct shots at the political system but he decided to drop a whole album to speak up against the wrongs. The album’s title song, Campaign Speech is basically a freestyle that takes direct shots at all the wrongs. Eminem does not stick to one problem but rants about all the ongoing issues. He also released this album weeks before the 2016 presidential election.

Consider me a dangerous man But you should be afraid of this dang candidate You say Trump don’t kiss ass like a puppet ‘Cause he runs his campaign with his own cash for the funding And that’s what you wanted A fuckin’ loose cannon who’s blunt with his hand on the button Who doesn’t have to answer to no one—great idea.

Other songs of Eminem that are related to politics

No Favors (mentions trump)

The Storm (Freestyle)

Untouchable

Like Home

Nowhere Fast

