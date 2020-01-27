The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Eminem's Songs Like 'White America' And Others That Call Out Political Issues

Music

Eminem has been open about his objection with the political issues. Read more about some of Eminem’s lyrics that take direct shots at the political system.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Eminem

Eminem is popular for his out-of-the-box rhyming skills and is considered as one of the most talented penners in the rap world. Eminem has been using his rhymes and words in order to express what he wants and never fails to pass the message he wants his followers to know.

The Detroit based rapper has also targeted some political figures and issues in his lyrics which had created controversies during the initial release. Read more about some of Eminem’s lyrics that take direct shots at the political system. 

Also Read | Eminem Net Worth And Other Facts About One Of The Richest Rappers Of The World

Eminem's political rhymes

White America

At the start of his 3rd album, The Eminem Show, he spoke up about his white privilege. In the song, he also admits that his skin colour helped him reach a level of success that wouldn’t be reachable if he were black. White America was his first attempt to call out the wrongs that were happening around him. 

Look at these eyes, baby blue, baby just like yourself

If they were brown, Shady’d lose, Shady sits on the shelf

But Shady’s cute, Shady knew Shady’s dimples would help

Make ladies swoon, baby (ooh, baby!) — look at my sales!

Let’s do the math: if I was black, I woulda sold half

I ain’t have to graduate from Lincoln High School to know that 

Also Read | Eminem Refers To Ariana Grande's Concert Bombing On New Album 'Music To Be Murdered By'

Campaign Speech

In 2016, Eminem not only dropped a song that took direct shots at the political system but he decided to drop a whole album to speak up against the wrongs. The album’s title song, Campaign Speech is basically a freestyle that takes direct shots at all the wrongs. Eminem does not stick to one problem but rants about all the ongoing issues.  He also released this album weeks before the 2016 presidential election.

Consider me a dangerous man

But you should be afraid of this dang candidate

You say Trump don’t kiss ass like a puppet

‘Cause he runs his campaign with his own cash for the funding

And that’s what you wanted

A fuckin’ loose cannon who’s blunt with his hand on the button

Who doesn’t have to answer to no one—great idea.

Also Read | Anderson Silva's Leg Injury Was So Horrific That Eminem Talked About It In His Rap Verse

Other songs of Eminem that are related to politics

  • No Favors (mentions trump)
  • The Storm (Freestyle)
  • Untouchable
  • Like Home
  • Nowhere Fast

Also Read | Eminem Defends His Album 'Music To Be Murdered By' After It Faces Backlash Over Lyrics

Also Read | Nick Cannon Says He Will Protect Eminem's Daughter When He 'spray Cans' Him In New Track

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMI HITS OUT AT CONGRESS' SHERGILL
FORCED CONVERSION IN PAK
JNU STUDENT QUESTIONS SC
MUSLIM BOARD IN SC
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY TAKES ON CENTRE
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA