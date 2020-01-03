Lata Mangeshkar's Best Regional Songs That Everybody Must Listen To

Lata Mangeshkar is known as the 'nightingale of India' with her melodious voice. She started her singing career in cinema in 1942 with the Marathi song, Kidi Hazal. She then ventured into the Tamil industry and later sang songs in a lot of other regional languages including Bengali. Here are a few songs of Lata Mangeshkar in regional languages:

Aaj Hridaye Bhalobese (Bengali)

This song is from the Bengali movie Aradhana which was first made in Hindi in 1969 and went on to became a massive hit. The movie stars Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna. It was directed and produced by Shakti Samanta in both languages. The original Hindi song is Kora Kagaz Tha which was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar and was also sung by the same artists in Bengali. The song was a rage in both languages after its release.

Chandra Je Tui (Bengali)

This song is a lullaby which is also from the movie Aradhana. It features Sharmila Tagore singing the lullaby to her son. The original Hindi song as well as the Bengali song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The Bengali version of the movie Aradhana released in 1979.

Enthan Kannalan (Tamil)

Lata Mangeshkar made her Tamil debut with Enthan Kannalan. The song is from the movie Vaana Ratham which released in the year 1956. The song is about lost love and has a hint of melancholy to it. This song sung by Lata Mangeshkar was composed by Naushad Ali while the lyricist was Kambadasan. Vaana Rathnam had Nimmi, Dilip Kumar and Kuriya Kumari as the lead cast.

Jaa Re Ure Ja Re Pakhi (Bengali)

This Bengali song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar in a duet with a male Bengali singer Salil Chowdhury. The song was also composed by Salil Chowdhury who is also a famous Bengali lyricist. It is a single cover by the singers and went on to become a raging hit. The song is still one of the popular songs in the Bengali language.

Chancholo Mon Anmona Hoy (Bengali)

Lata Mangeshkar lent her voice to this Bengali song from the movie Adwitiya. It stars legendary Bengali actors, Madhabi Mukherjee, Sarbendra and Bikash Roy. The song is a duet and the male voice was of Hemanta Mukherjee. The lyricist for the song is Mukul Dutta. This soulful Bengali love song is still one of the most popular songs in the language.

