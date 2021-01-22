Gigi Hadid Confirms The Name Of Her Daughter With Zayn; Here's What It Means

Gigi Hadid's daughter's name had been kept under wraps by both of her parents for four months. And now, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter's name has been confirmed by the supermodel herself through her Instagram handle. Gigi Hadid's Instagram bio reads that she's mom to Khai, which means that the couple has chosen Khai for the name of their daughter. Since then, fans of the couple have been celebrating the name reveal on social media. Some of those posts, starting with a screenshot of Gigi Hadid's Instagram bio, can be found below.

The screenshot:

Reactions to the name reveal by the Twitterati:

Omg baby zigi's name is khai? ðŸ¤©and do u know khai is also the name of grandma gigiðŸ¤© #Khai #gigihadid #ZaynMalik pic.twitter.com/GXcosG7H0o — annisa cahayaaâ˜† (@annisacahayaaaa) January 22, 2021

I’m so proudðŸ¥² Zianna is a good name but the name of the baby is khai I can’t- Imma die nowðŸ¥ºðŸ˜ƒðŸ’• #proudofzaynandgigi #babyzigi #khai pic.twitter.com/gmtsdeWv8Y — MiracleMarquez (@MiracleMarquez4) January 22, 2021

Now we can welcome to our beautiful daughter's name "khai Zayn Malik" ðŸ’žðŸ–¤ðŸŒ¼âœ¨ðŸƒ #khai pic.twitter.com/XGA4voCzF7 — ð’”ð’‚ð’Ž ð’Šð’” ð’ð’Šð’”ð’•ð’†ð’ð’Šð’ð’ˆ (@LoyalforZayn) January 22, 2021

What does the name Khai mean?

As per a report on FreePressJournal.in, the word Khai means "the chosen one, royalty or nobility". The language that the word Khai has been taken from is Arabic, which is a common language spoken by both Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. Zayn is an individual of British-Pakistani origin, while Gigi's father, Mohamed Hadid, hails from Palestine.

In addition to Gigi updating her Instagram bio, the musician himself did the same by adding Khai's Baba (Translation: Father) to his description on the social media site. But, the former One Direction singer took it down minutes later.

On the work front, while Gigi Hadid is busy taking care of her newborn along with her partner, the latter released a new album titled "Nobody's Listening" just a few days ago. The musician took to Twitter in order to share a link to the same. The tweet can be found below as well as on Zayn's Instagram handle.

The Tweet:

