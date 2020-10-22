Gippy Grewal’s ‘2 Seater’ Teaser From Album 'The Main Man' Released, Watch

Gippy Grewal recently shared the teaser of his upcoming song from the album The Main Man. Gippy Grewal took to his Instagram handle to share 2 Seater teaser with his fans and escalated their curiosity by sharing the 2 Seater song release date. Let’s take a look at the 2 Seater teaser shared on Gippy Grewal’s Instagram.

2 Seater Teaser

The artist has released multiple albums and singles so far and recently released his song’s teaser. Gippy Grewal also shared the 2 Seater song release date along with the teaser. He heightened his fans' curiosity by sharing a teaser along with 2 Seater song release date - which is October 25. Gippy Grewal shared the video and captioned it with some of the lyrics of his song. In the end, he mentioned the cast and crew from the 2 Seater teaser. His fans took to Instagram and reacted to the latest teaser. See how his fans expressed their admiration by showering hearts in the comments.



The artist has launched several singles as well as movie songs in his entire career. Gippy Grewal’s songs list is quite a long one. Let’s take a look at some of the songs.

Gippy Grewal’s songs list

Some of the singles from the artist’s list include albums namely Nai Shad Da, Lahore, Where Baby Where, Hukam Da Yakka, Ghat Boldi, Shut Up, Hello Hello, Vigad Gaya, Miss you, among several others. Gippy Grewal’s songs list of Punjabi movies’ soundtrack includes Love Ho Gaya, Munde Jattan De, Dubai Wale Shaikh, Ladga Khair Nahi, Jatt Attitude, Aaja Billo Katthe Nachiye and many others. Gippy Grewal has also been a singer to many Bollywood songs namely Chitta Kukkad, Khulke Dulke, Angreji Beat, Do You Know Baby, etc.

Gippy Grewal’s movies have also been quite popular, especially in Punjab. He has been a vital part of many movies, some of which he has co-produced. His comic timing in movies such as Carry On Jatta, Manje Bistre, and Vadhaiyan Ji Vadhaiyan have been widely loved by the Punjabi audiences.

Image Source - Gippy Grewal's Instagram

