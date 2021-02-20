GOT7 Drops MV Teaser Of Comeback Song 'ENCORE', Launches New YouTube Channel

K-pop band GOT7 surprised their fans who are known as Ahgaes with a teaser of their new release. On February 20, the band shared the teaser of their new music video 'ENCORE' and also released their new YouTube channel. In the black and white teaser, the GOT7 members are seen hanging out together and are sharing drinks. The video has over 1.6 million views and GOT7 YouTube channel has crossed 500k subscribers. The song will release today at 5 pm KST. Check out GOT7's MV Teaser for ENCORE.

Also Read: GOt7's Yugyeom to feature in AOMG's new single? Teaser makes fans believe its true

GOT7's MV Teaser for ENCORE

GOT7 controversy

The Korean band consists of seven members named JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. They parted ways with JYP Entertainment earlier in January. In the official statement released by the agency, they mentioned that the contract of the band has expired and with mutual understanding, both the parties decided not to renew the contract. GOT7 promised their fans that they won't disband and will continue making music.

Also Read: GOT7's Jinyoung to be a part of the K-drama 'Devil Judge'; Here are the other cast members

Although the members have signed up for new contracts with different agencies, they are very well working together. 'ENCORE' will be the first project of the band post their departure from JYP Entertainment. The band released their last album with the agency titled Breath of Love on November 30, 2020. The band also won Disc Bonsang (main prize) in the Golden Disc Award. They won the award for their album Dye.

Youngjae signed with Sublime Artist Agency, while Jackson’s label TEAM WANG also signed a business agreement with SAA. On the other hand, Mark released a new song while collaborating with Sanjoy to release the new song 'One in a million'. He has also returned to his hometown, Los Angeles. Jiyoung has signed up the contract with BH Entertainment and Yugyeom signed up with AOMG. JB, on the other hand, announced new social media accounts.

Also Read: GOT7's Jackson Wang releases monochromatic teaser of his upcoming single 'Alone'

Earlier, a member of the band, Bambam took to his Twitter to announce their comeback. He wrote "We're back" on his tweet and in the next tweet, he shared the link to the GOT7 Youtube channel. Check out his tweet.

Also Read: GOT7's Jackson Wang speaks out on JYP Entertainment's T&C; gives reason for no sales in SK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.