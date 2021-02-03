GOT7's Jinyoung To Be A Part Of The K-drama 'Devil Judge'; Here Are The Other Cast Members

TvN's upcoming Korean drama titled Devil Judge has confirmed its main cast members. The drama will focus on delivering a message about justice with a live courtroom show so that the whole nation can participate in it. On February 3, 2021, TvN confirmed the Devil Judge cast, and here is the name of the actors who will be part of the K-drama.

GOT7's Jinyoung to be a part of Devil Judge cast

According to a report by Soompi, the new live courtroom show will have Ji Sung, Kim Min Jung, Park Gyu Young, and GOT7's Jinyoung in starring roles. Ji Sung will portray the role of Kang Yo Han, the head trial who hunts down villains. He'll be playing the titular character of Devil Judge, who wears the mask of law and punishes the culprits and the people hungry for power and money. He will be challenged by Jung Sun-A, played by Kim Min Jung, who is described as a spunky executive director. She, with her beauty and brains and connections with a lot of important people, has the ability to shake up the nation.

GOT7’s Jinyoung will play Kim Ga On, an associate trial judge who shines as the one ray of hope in a dystopian world. He lost his parents when he was a child and had a rough childhood in the K-drama, but he worked himself to the bone in order to get his first appointment as a judge. The show will have Choi Jung Gyu at its helm, who previously directed Children of Nobody and the writer of the series is Moon Yoo Suk of Miss Hammurabi fame.

Jinyoung’s casting news comes after GOT7’s recent departure from JYP Entertainment. On January 10, 2021, the Korean boy band announced they were leaving their longtime label after seven years together. Shortly after the announcement, BH Entertainment, the acting agency home to stars like Lee Byung-hun and Kim Go-Eun, confirmed that Jinyoung had signed with the company. According to Dramalist, the courtroom series will have 16 episodes.

Image Credits: Jinyoung Official Instagram Accounts

