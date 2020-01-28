Prolific Male Singers Who Have Never Won A Grammy Award; See List

The Grammys recently held their 2020 installment. With a lot of wins and losses, many celebs were spotted walking the red carpet at the event. While a lot of stars bag wins in series, there are a few who have never won a Grammy. Here is a list of a few celebs who received nominations for the Grammy but have not won yet.

Celebrities who have not won a Grammy yet

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg has received a total of 16 nominations for the Grammy. With this number, he only trails singer Brian McKnight by one. The rapper received his first nod in 1993 but is still waiting on a win.

Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix only ever received one nomination in the Grammys. He received a nod in 1970 for his rendition of Star-Spangled Banner. However, the singer tragically died the same year without bagging the award. Though he did win a lifetime achievement award. It was awarded to him by the Recording Academy in 1992.

Tupac Shakur

Tupac earned five nominations throughout his career for the Grammy. He received his sixth nod after his death. The rapper lost his first nomination in 1995 to Coolio and Naughty by Nature while his Posthumus nomination was lost to Eminem.

Queen

Surprisingly, Queen only ever received 4 Grammy nominations and never had a win. Their last nomination was in 1980. But bands like Panic! At the Disco and films like Bohemian Rhapsody are making sure that their music stays alive and is introducing them to a newer generation.

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton is a country singer who is also seen as a judge on The Voice. The singer has been nominated for Grammy 8 times since 2010. But even with eight nominations, he does not have a single Grammy win and his recent loss was in 2019.

