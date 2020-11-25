Grammy Nominations 2021 For 'Best Rock Performance' Category Led By Female Artists Only

It is the first time in the history of award shows that only female artists have been nominated in the category of 'Best Rock Performances' at the Grammys. The nominees for one of the most eminent award shows of next year, Grammys 2021, were announced yesterday. However, the award ceremony is scheduled to be held next year on January 31.

Also Read | Grammy 2021: Five Of The Biggest Snubs Including The Weeknd, Travis Scott And More

Grammys 2021's for 'Best Rock Performance' is lead by females only

On November 24, 2020, 2021's Grammy nominations were announced and were soon to make headlines. However, the highlight of the Grammy nominations 2021 announcement was the Best Rock Performance nominees. For the first time ever, the entire list of nominees for the 'Best Rock Performance' category comprises only female artists or female bands.

The artists/bands who will be competing against each other at Grammys 2021 to win the prestigious award include Phoebe Bridgers for 'Kyoto', Fiona Apple for 'Shameika', pop band HAIM for 'The Steps', Grace Potter for 'Daylight', Brittany Howard for 'Stay High', and the rock band Big Theif for 'Not'.

Also Read | BTS Gets Grammy Nominations For First Time, Their Fans Can't Keep Calm

In addition to that, Fiona is also nominated in the categories of 'Best Rock Song' for 'Shameika' again and 'Best Alternative Music Album' for her last album 'Fetch The Bolt Cutters'. Furthermore, this year's Grammy nominations, in general, were led by female artists. While Beyoncé and Dua Lipa bagged five nominations each, Taylor Swift received four nominations and pop sensation Billie Eilish is nominated for three awards at the Grammys 2021.

All the four songstresses will also be competing against each other for the 'Album of the Year' award. Meanwhile, The Weeknd made headlines today after he took to his Twitter handle and accused the Grammys of being corrupt. He tweeted writing, "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency...(sic)".

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency... — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

Also Read | Grammys 2021: Here's A Complete List Of 2021 Grammy Nominees

However, in an interview with Variety, the Chairman of Record Academy, Harvey Mason Jr. addressed the Grammy nominations 2021 snubs and stated that the decision is taken by the voting body, wherein the voters vote for their favourites. During his interview, Harvey also revealed that the award ceremony will be held in LA, but they haven't finalised a venue yet. Official annoucement about the venue will be made soon.

Also Read | Grammy 2021 Nominations: Anoushka Shankar Nominated For The Best Global Music Album

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.