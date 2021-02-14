When Harrdy Sandhu Ended Up Getting An Actual Cut On His Neck While Shooting For Titliaan

Harrdy Sandhu almost got cut while shooting for his now popular song Titliaan. The singer seemed quite invested in the video while shooting and somehow got his neck cut with the blade of a prop knife. A behind-the-scenes video posted by fellow actor Sargun Mehta reveals the exact frame when Harrdy Sandhu got himself injured.

Harrdy Sandhu got an actual cut on his neck while shooting for "Titliaan"

The music video for Titliaan is full of grand sets and a rich story. Amid this, a scene was featured within the video where Harrdy Sandhu seemed to be tied up in chains. As Sargun approaches him, in the video she threatens him with the knife as is the narrative of the video. However, the behind-the-scenes shot reveals a calm and composed environment where the actor seemed free as he was tied in chains. The video begins and Sargun approaches Harrdy Sandhu with the knife in hand. Much to her dismay, the actor accidentally held the sharp end of the knife on Harrdy Sandhu’s neck. This became the reason for him to get a cut on his neck and the shooting was paused immediately.

In the behind-the-scenes video posted by Sargun, she can be seen approaching him and placing the knife on his neck. At this point, Harrdy Sandhu realises that the sharp edge of the knife is upon his neck and therefore moves a bit back in discomfort. The crew around him notices the mistake and immediately halts the scene to correct the error. Further on, Sargun shared the video on social media and wrote about the mishap. She wrote that it was an honest mistake when she placed the sharp end of the knife on Harrdy. Later she jovial added that just like the video, she accidentally tried to endanger his life for real. Fans saw this as an honest mistake and laughed it off in the comments section below and even praised her performance in the video song. The music video of Titliyan has now gained over 450 million views at the time of this writing and has thus gotten immensely popular. The music video also currently stands with over 6 million likes.

