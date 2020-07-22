One Direction Fans Trend #10YearsofOneDirection Ahead Of The Band's 10th Anniversary

One Direction fans are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate the British-Irish band’s 10th anniversary. Ahead of the 10th anniversary on July 23, 2020, fans have already started trending the #10YearsOfOneDirection on Twitter. This hashtag already has over 64K tweets.

The band will be celebrating its 10th anniversary on July 23, 2020, since it was the day the band was formed on X-Factor UK back in 2010. Since the anniversary is just a day away, fans have already started celebrating on Twitter. The #10YearsOfOneDirection is trending on Twitter worldwide. Many fans are sharing their fond memories of the band.

This Twitter trend has also led to a surge of several unseen pictures of the band popping up on Twitter. One die-hard fan wrote, “Simon put 5 strangers together as a group on Friday 23rd July 2010 at 8:22 p.m. That was the start of the biggest boyband in the world called One Direction. #10YearsOfOneDirection”. While another fan simply wrote, “One Direction are living legends. ##10YearsOfOneDirection”. Take a look at all of these ahead of the One Direction 10th anniversary here.

Simon put 5 strangers together as a group on Friday 23rd July, 2010 at 8:22pm



That was the start of the biggest boyband in the world called One Direction



pic.twitter.com/51qjx788F4#10YearsOfOneDirection — One Direction Memories (@1D_flashback) July 22, 2020

Repeat with me : we are the greatest team that the world has ever seen #10YearsOfOneDirection pic.twitter.com/4k04QlVwX5 — Êœá´€É´Éª (@homewithziams) July 22, 2020

The band that lost the X factor but won the world #10YearsOfOneDirection pic.twitter.com/VIUs8BJNZ7 — Aries (@happleee) July 22, 2020

One Direction is considered to be one of the most successful boybands in the history of pop music. The band was formed on the British singing reality show X-Factor UK under judge Simon Cowell’s orders. Back then, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Liam Payne separately auditioned for the show.

Since the five contestants could not qualify further individually, they were put into a group and finally One Direction was formed. They were the third runner up of the show. But even though they did not win the show, their fans did not deter and helped the band to catapult to success.

Soon the band released their first album Up All Night, and since then they never have had to look back. The band sold-out arenas and stadiums with minutes and went on to deliver five consecutive albums a rare sight in the music industry. Even though the band is on a hiatus and are working on their solo career, the One Direction fandom or Directioners are still showing their support to the boys.

