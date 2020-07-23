One Direction Fans Trend #10YearsOfOneDirection on Twitter In Celebration Of The Boy Band

#10YearsOfOneDirection has been trending on Twitter as fans celebrate the 10th anniversary of the British boy band. The hashtag had already reached over 64K tweets a day prior to the anniversary. Take a look at the current scenario and all the tweets that are flooding in with regards to the band.

Fans trend #10YearsOfOneDirection

One Direction is celebrating its 10th-anniversary today on July 23, 2020. The band was formed on X-Factor UK back in 2010. Fans have been since celebrating the day by sharing their favourite memories and instances of the band. #10YearsOfOneDirection is now trending on Twitter worldwide. The social media platform also saw a lot of die-hard fans sharing their favourite quotes from the band's popular songs.

One fan wrote - one dream. one band. one decade. one direction. "nothing changed, we are still here." happy 10 years, one direction loads of love & ily five! Take a look at all the tweets by fans.

• one dream. one band. one decade. one direction. "nothing changed, we are still here."



happy 10 years, one direction ❤ loads of love & ily five! 💫 #10YearsOfOneDirection pic.twitter.com/hx1j5Gwuzv — -`, KYLA ,’ - | #10YearsOfOneDirection (@imkylapalgan) July 23, 2020

It's really been #10yrsof1D, I'm 22 and can honestly say One Direction still own my ass and I would open my wallet for them in a heartbeat 😭😭 #10YearsOfOneDirection pic.twitter.com/8puRPEarn6 — Jasmin #1Daf (@lts_Jasmin) July 23, 2020

HOW MANY NIGHTS DOES IT TAKE TO COUNT THE STARS THATS THE TIME IT WOULD TAKE TO FIX MY HEART OH BABY I WAS THEIR FOR YOU ALL I SVER WANTED WAS TRUTH #10YearsOfOneDirection pic.twitter.com/14NtLfcW79 — 𝗝𝗼𝗱𝗶𝗲-𝗹𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗵²⁸ (@_jodi3leigh) July 23, 2020

One Direction was a band formed after X-Factor UK's judge Simon Cowell had asked Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Liam Payne to form a band. Since then One Direction became one of the most successful boy bands in history. All the boys had auditioned separately back then for the show.

One Direction was the third runner up but more importantly, they gained their popularity from it. Most of their fans started noticing the band since their appearance on the show. The band has now broken up.

In recent news, Liam Payne announced that he will start performing for his fans virtually soon. The show will be called The LP Show and will give its viewers a real and up-close experience of being in a live concert with the artist. The announcement was made on his Instagram account. He wrote - I’ve been working on something for a while now and I’m so excited to announce Act 1 of ‘The LP Show’, broadcasting in real time on Friday 17th July! It’s a new approach to a live-streamed show that’ll be up close and personal like you've never seen before. Take a look at his post:

