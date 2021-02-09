Headliner DJ Diplo Plays "Heartless" In Pre-Super Bowl Party Amid Racial Slur Controversy

DJ Diplo headlined the pre-Super Bowl party this year and gave a thrilling performance at the party hosted in Florida. However, the DJ played a song by Morgan Wallen who found himself caught in a racial controversy. Diplo played the song Heartless by Morgan Wallen in which he collaborated with the singer. A number of fans were spotted reciting the lyrics to the song as they partied their way into this year's Super Bowl party, according to US Weekly.

Also Read | Morgan Wallen's New Album 'Dangerous' To Release With An Enhanced Experience On Spotify

Headliner DJ Diplo plays "Heartless" in pre-Super Bowl party

Also Read | Morgan Wallen Apologises After Using The N-word, Country Music Community Left Upset

Morgan Wallen had a fallout when he used a specific racial slur in public due to which a number of radio stations refused to play his music on their respective channels. Amid this DJ Diplo played a song by the musician at a public event. The Tampa Pool Party saw the DJ play the song at around 1 am where the people sang in unison to the song Heartless. Despite major backlash from musicians and radio stations, a few other musicians like Diplo have continued to play Morgan Wallen’s music, according to the news portal mentioned above. Morgan Wallen’s album has been dominating the music charts for quite a while since his racial stint. The album Dangerous: The Double Album has been holding the number one spot on charts for the longest time beating Shania Twain’s album “Up”.

Also Read | Morgan Wallen's Net Worth Details Will Leave You Stunned; Here Are The Details

During a night out in Nashville, the musician was caught on tape using a racial slur after which he came under fire. His own booking agency WME dropped him along with record label Big Loud, suspending him indefinitely. A number of popular radio stations including country-oriented stations took down his music from their respective channels following the racial controversy row that has been ongoing. Within hours, close to 400 stations took down Morgan Wallen’s songs from their channels, according to the same news portal mentioned above. His music was also taken down by streaming giants like Apple Music and Spotify. Despite the backlash, the musician's album has been dominating charts and has maintained the top spot for close to four weeks in a row, according to the news portal.

Also Read | Morgan Wallen's Sister Ashlyne Comes Forward To Defend Him For Using N-word

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.