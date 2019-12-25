Here's A List Of Top 5 Nucleya Songs That Fans Cannot Get Over

Nucleya is an Indian electronic music producer. The artist is successfully ruling the music charts with his infectious grooves. He is a single man responsible for producing songs and building a lexicon of bass music that is unique to India. Udyan Sagar, commonly known as Nucleya, is the country’s most popular and influential self-regulating artist. Nucleya started producing music way before he became a DJ, where he used to play and experiment with much other abstract music. Here are the top 5 Nucleya songs you simply cannot overlook to add to your playlist-

List of top 5 Nucleya songs that one cannot get over

Laung Gawacha

This is one of the most famous and loved songs produced by Nucleya. Not only a famous song but also is from Nucleya’s best albums, Bass Rani. This song was released in 2015 by Nucleya. The other artists involved in this song production are Divine, Shruti Pathak, Avneet Khurmi, Guri Gangsta, Siva Mani, Chinna Ponnu, and Julius Sylvest.

Bass Rani

Bass Rani was one of the most popular songs of Nucleya, which is also listened to by a large number of fans and loved too. This song was released in 2015 and it is from the album Bass Rani itself. It is the leading song from the album. The other artists who contributed to this song are Divine, Shruti Pathak, Avneet Khurmi, Guri Gangsta, Siva Mani, Chinna Ponnu, and Julius Sylvest.

Bhayanak Atma

Bhayanak Atma was a song in which Gagan Mudgal also contributed to the song with the electronic music producer Nucleya. This song formed the popular and super hit one from the album Raja Baja. There were some other artists involved in this song, and they were Kavya Trehan, Gagan Mudgal, and Avneet Khurmi.

Scene Kya Hai

Scene Kya Hai was a song that Nucleya and Divine produced together, it was their collaboration that was a blast. This song was from the album Raja Baja which was released in 2016. The other artists in this album were Kavya Trehan, Gagan Mudgal, and Avneet Khurmi.

Akkad Bakkad

Akkad Bakkad was produced in 2015 by Nucleya. This song was from the album Koocha Monster. There were some more artists in the making of this song. These were the other artists involved in the production and release of this song, Nucleya, Delhi Sultanate, Brooklyn Shanti, Mou Sultana, Chinnaponnu & Relok.

