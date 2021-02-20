'Anupamaa' 19 Feb Written Update: Pakhi Returns To Shah Household, Vanraj Follows Her

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some major twists in the plot. While Kavya's words hurt Pakhi, the latter leaves her place and returns to Anupamaa's house. Kinjal and Pakhi indulge in an ugly spat after the former taunts her for her rude behaviour. Leela is overjoyed to see her son on his birthday. Here's Anupamaa 19 Feb written update.

Anupamaa 19 Feb 2021 written update

In the Anupamaa February 19 episode, Pakhi gets into an argument with Kinjal as soon as she reaches her house. The former tells that she will not be happy now as she will get Anupamaa's divided attention. More so, Pakhi also tells her that it's her house and that she can come here whenever she wishes to. Kinjal explains to her that she's her Bhabhi and that she has absolutely no problems with her. She adds that her thoughts and her behaviour are someday going to create a lot of problems. More so, Kinjal also tells Pakhi that she's always done what she wants and hence she cannot see what's right and wrong.

Soon, Pakhi goes to her room and starts crying. Anupamaa asks her about the changes in her behaviour and then she hugs her mother. She also tells her that after their divorce, she will turn into a rattle that will keep bouncing from one house to another. However, Anupamaa explains to her daughter that her parents' separation has nothing to do with the children and that she can come over anytime. As soon as Vanraj reaches home, his family starts wishing him on his special day. He then blames Kavya for Pakhi's sadness and informs her that Anupamaa has been taking care of his kids and the entire family for 25 years now, and she couldn't do that for a week too.

A blunt Kavya feels happy that Pakhi has gone to Vanraj's house and tells herself that she doesn't want her to return at all. She also thinks that Vanraj and her will get some privacy if she's not around. Interestingly, Vanraj gets decked up for his birthday in the Shah household and ditches Kavya's plan.

