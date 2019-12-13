First Time In 40 Years, Ilaiyaraaja Takes A Corporate Plunge With New Anthem

Maestro Ilaiyaraaja is an Indian film composer, singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, orchestrator, conductor-arranger and lyricist who works in the Indian Film Industry. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian music composers and is also credited for introducing western musical sensibilities in the Indian musical mainstream. Ilaiyaraaja has composed the corporate anthem for Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB). The anthem which claimed to be Maestro's first composition for a corporate in 40 years was released on Friday. The tune of the anthem was composed by Ilaiyaraaja at Prasad studios in Chennai. The tune is said to be simple and also registers with the listener instantly.

HCCB shared the making of the anthem on their social media handle. In a tweet, HCCB said that this tune is Dr. Ilaiyaraaja's first-ever-composition for a corporate in 40 years. They have also mentioned that the melody can catch the attention and the richness of the composition.

Here is the tweet shared by HCCB

The Maestro #Ilaiyaraaja composes HCCB’s Anthem, his first-ever composition for a corporate in 40 years. The melody catches attention and the richness of the composition provides longevity. Watch the making of the #HCCB anthem here: https://t.co/m5V5nlRklC#InspiredByIndia pic.twitter.com/j5XPy7ceu8 — Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (@HCCB_Official) December 13, 2019

Prathap Suthan, the founder and chief creative officer at BangInTheMiddle, told a media publication that listening to Ilaiyaraaja's track, one feels like there is a certain flow to the tune. He also added that the tune feels like a river that meanders through. Calling the tune a masterpiece, he also reflected how the entire tune is very smooth and that there were no hard edges.

Ilaiyaraaja has composed music predominantly in Tamil but has also won a lot of appreciation from the audience after he composed for the movie Paa that starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

