Who Is Parmish Verma In Neha Kakkar’s 'Diamond Da Challa'? Know More About Him

Neha Kakkar’s song, Diamond Da Challa is greatly trending in the media. The music video also features the Le Chakk Main Aa Gya singer, Parmish Verma. While Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma have co-starred in the Diamond Da Challa music video, they have also posted this video on each other’s Instagram handles. This has made fans even more curious about the Diamond Da Challa star, Parmish Verma. Here is everything you need to know about him.

Parmish Verma's songs:

Before Diamond Da Challa, Parmish Verma featured in the music video, Thokda Reha by Ninja. He lent his voice to the song Le Chakk Main Aa Gya. Some of his other songs include Gaal Ni Kadni, Chirri Udd Kaa Udd, Jab Hum Padheya Karte The, 4 Yaar, Kache Pakke Yaar and several others.

Parmish Verma's family:

Fans are curious to know about Parmish Verma’s wife. However, the singer has not yet made any revelations about his better half. Parmish Verma’s father is a professor, theatre artist, poet as well as writer. His mother is a professor at the Punjabi University, Patiala. The singer also has two siblings i.e. his elder sister Sherry Rana and younger brother, Sukhan Verma. He reportedly belongs to the Sikh faith.

Here are some lesser-known facts about the singer:

Parmish is named after his parents Paramjit and Satish. The singer’s name is a combination of his parents’ first names.

Parmish Verma was born in Patiala Punjab. According to starsunfolded.com, he belongs to the Sikh faith. He is 30 years old.

Parmish Verma featured as a child artist in his father’s theatre plays. He was hence fascinated by the acting profession. According to starsunfolded.com, joined a theatre group in school when he was in the fourth grade.

Parmish was not academically inclined however, he was extremely interested in extra-curricular activities like debates, writing and theatre.

The singer dropped off from college to go to Sydney, Australia to pursue hotel management. In order to support himself, he took up odd jobs like washing utensils. He was also worked as a bartender in Australia.

