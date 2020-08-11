Jaccky Bhagnani’s Music Label JJust Music Releases 'Krishna Mahamantra' On Janmashtami

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani and his music label titled JJust Music had recently announced their dedication to Lord Krishna with a beautiful poster to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Now, on the occasion of Janmashtami, Jackky and JJust Music have released their first-ever devotional track which is titled as the, Krishna Mahamantra. The soothing and calming track brings in the essence and divinity of Lord Krishna.

The Krishna Mantra is crooned by Vipin Aneja

The song is crooned by Vipin Aneja. The music has been arranged by Aditya Paudwal. The backing vocals of the Krishna Mantra has been given by Prashant Mazumdar and Ankita Bramhe. Vipin's soul-stirring voice and the divine lyrics of the mantra brings in the holiness of Janmashtami. The spiritual and devotional track is nothing less than a treat for listeners on the occasion of Janmashtami. The song is backed by heavenly illustrations by Neeraj Miitra.

Sharing the poster of the song a few days ago on his social media, Jackky dedicated the track to his mother, Puja Bhagnani. His music label also shared the track on their social media stating that they are blessed to present this divine melody to their listeners to mark Lord Krishna's birthday. Take a look at the poster shared by the Mitron actor.

Jackky Bhagnani's music label celebrated its 1 year anniversary

Jackky's music label JJust Music recently also marked its one year anniversary. He had also taken to his social media to celebrate the occasion. The actor had shared that music had always been his passion, his love, and something which gave him immense happiness. The Youngistaan actor had further written that he always wanted a platform which 'just' creates music as a language and is 'just' to its creators.

The actor said that he thus established JJust Music which was all about exploring the unexplored. The Kal Kissne Dekha actor thanked everyone who has supported him on this journey. For the unversed, his label also released the positivity anthem titled Muskurayega India which had featured actors like Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aryan, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Ayushmaan Khurrana and Rajkumar Rao. Take a look at the post shared by the Ajab Gajab Love actor.

