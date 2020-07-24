Jack Antonoff Reveals His Favourite Songs From Taylor Swift's New Album 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift had taken to her social media handle and had announced that her latest album would be releasing on July 24, 2020 at midnight. The album is receiving love from her fans and critics alike. The singer had also revealed that the album has been made in collaboration with a number of her “musical heroes”. Dropping names, she told her fans that she has collaborated Jack Antonoff. Jack Antonoff went on to reveal which were his favourite songs from the album that they had worked on.

Jack Antonoff reveals his favourite songs from Taylor Swift's Folklore

Jack Antonoff took to his Twitter handle and shared an interesting piece of news related to the song. On Thursday he shared with his fans that his favourite numbers from the collaboration are August and Tears Ricochet. The singer revealed to his fans that the two songs are his favourite things out of the ones he has done with Taylor Swift.

Read Also | Why Did Taylor Swift And Jake Gyllenhaal Call Off Their Relationship? Read Details

august & my tears ricochet are my favorite things we’ve done together — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) July 23, 2020

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff have done a ton of incredible music together. Taylor Swift has often said on various media portal that she considers Jack as a musical family at this point. The two are thrilled about their latest collaboration together and are excited for everyone to hear this beautiful work.

Read Also | Who Is Demi Lovato's Fiance Max Ehrich? All About The Singer And Actor

Fan Reactions

Fans of the singer are overjoyed with the news that Taylor revealed recently. When Jack Antonoff revealed his favourite songs with Taylor, fans flooded Twitter with their reaction to it. There were several fans who revealed that they could not wait to hear the album. Several fans took to Twitter and called it the best news they have heard this summer. Check out some of the fan reactions below.

YAYYYY @sumayaamx looks like august might be gooodd😆 — mariam (@mariamxmohamedd) July 24, 2020

song five is always my favorite, the most heartfelt, heartbreaking song on the album. knowing you're involved and just reading the title i know this one's gonna be IT for me. thanks so much for all you do !!!!! — Dylan Craven ☀️ (@raellescylla) July 23, 2020

OMGGG JACK ANTONOFF IS IN IT?? SUPER GREAT NEWS👏👏👏💘💘💕💕💕 — ηαтαʟіα🦋 #TaylorSwift’sFolklore 𝑓𝑜𝑙𝑘𝑙𝑜𝑟𝑒 (@natysalaazar) July 23, 2020

Taylor Swift's new album - August

Taylor Swift's new album - My Tears Ricochet

According to a media portal, Taylor Swift’s new eighth studio album is the result of unforeseen quarantine writing sessions. A media portal reported that Taylor Swift usually releases her albums at the ‘perfect’ time. However, the pandemic reminded her that ‘nothing is guaranteed’.

The portal reported that the singer, therefore, decided to announce the album less than 24 hours before its release. Certain media portals believe that Swift has evolved from a fresh-faced, teenage country crossover hopeful to sleep synth-pop chart juggernaut. They cite her journey of seven albums as the reason for her evolution.

Read Also | Taylor Swift Loves To Sneak Up On Her Fans Through Instagram, Here's Proof

Read Also | Taylor Swift Announces Her 8th Album 'Folklore', Will Release At Midnight; Read Details

Image Credits: Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.