Jesy Nelson's Exit Was 'very Smart Personal Decision', Claims Rak Su Members

Singer Jesy Nelson shocked her fans when she announced her exit from the band 'Little Mix' after nine years. She claimed to have felt 'pressure' that affected her mental health. She took to her Instagram to post the exit note, where she mentioned the reason and that she is ready for a 'new chapter.' Little Mix's members now consist of Perrie Edwards, Jade Thrillwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Jesy Nelson leaves Little Mix

Jesy Nelson took to her Instagram to announce her exit from the girl band. She addressed the issue and said, "I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard." While her fans are sad that she is leaving the band after nine years, her comment section is filled with love and wishes for her future. Have a look at the post:

Rak Su members on Jesy Nelson

R&B band Rak Su consists of Myles Stephenson, Ashley Fongho, Jamaal Shurland, and Mustafa Rahimtulla and came into limelight in 2017, after winning 14th series of X-Factor. They recently announced that their member Mustafa is "struggling with mental health issues" and will take some time off from the band. Ashley addressed Jesy's exit and compared it with his band member Mustafa. He called them both "perceived as slightly different than the other three."

According to Metro, Ashley spoke about the pressures of the band after coming into fame through X-Factor. He said, "When you’re going through that process (The X Factor) and other things are happening in your life, it can become a difficult time for anybody in any walk (of life)." He further added, "But when you’ve also got fame added on to that and there are lots of people talking about it then, it obviously becomes a lot to deal with. There’s a lot of pressure and I guess it gets to a point whereby you have to say, 'You know what, the most important thing for me to do right now is to look after myself'."

Ashley talked about Mustafa, who went to Egypt to spend some time with his mother. He said, "He is taking some time out there just to kind of regather himself and we don’t know whether he’s going to feel like he’s in a situation or a mental state to return afterwards." He further added, "He might decide that he does need to stay away from it and obviously, Jesy made the decision that she no longer wants to be in the band because she feels like it’s better for her as well."

Myles, on the other hand, called Jesy's exit as, "very smart personal decision." He added, "We all know that she’s gone through drama with people, obviously trolling and social media so I think she made a very smart decision and that decision could have potentially saved her life. We don’t know if she had stayed in the group and continued to receive the social media trolling that she used to get, who knows what could have happened." He also addressed the situation with Mustafa, he said, "It’s the same situation with Mustafa when he used to get trolled as well. How long can people take it? You know whether you’re a confident person or you’re not so confident person, everybody has a breaking point, people just need to find out what it is."

Jesy Nelson's Instagram post

Jesy took to her Instagram to post a picture of herself, days after announcing her exit from the band. She wore a crop top while flashing her abs and paired it with jeans. Have a look at the post:

