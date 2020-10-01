Joji's 'Nectar' Review: Joji's Stunning New Album Is Worth Playing On Loop

Joji is taking a step in the right direction when it comes to his music. The YouTuber turned singer’s second album, Nectar, released on September 25, 2020. The album was expected to release on June 12, 2020, but was delayed because of the ongoing pandemic. So find out below how Joji’s brand new album, Nectar, is different from his previous discography.

Joji’s Nectar album review

Japanese singer and songwriter Joji a.k.a. George Kusunoki Miller started his career as YouTuber. His YouTube aliases Filthy Frank and Pink Guy led him to gain immense popularity. His internet personality, despite consisting of shock humour, gained a mass audience. But soon he retired from his channel to pursue a music career.

Now Joji’s latest album, Nectar, seems to be a clear evolution as a singer and a songwriter. The sound of this new album clearly defines his motive to be more nuanced with his words. He has now chosen to shock people with his melodies and lyrics and not his humour. Nectar is ready to redefine Joji in the music industry.

Joji's Nectar album opens up with the first track, Run. The song is a bright star for this brand new album. It is a perfect example of Joji’s evolution as an artist. Joji’s raspy voice perfectly complements the song’s chorus. The guitar strums and drums sync together to create a rich track. His falsetto is also a highlight in this album. Just like Run, this improved falsetto is visible in many tracks.

Another stunning track on Joji’s Nectar is Ew. The song’s melancholy vibe represents a fragile heart in its purest form. Even though the song seems a bit gloomy, its lyrics and tone will beautifully haunt you. Mr. Hollywood is another delightful surprise on the album. The sad persona of the song peaks with its catchy beats.

As mentioned earlier, Joji’s songwriting has improved tremendously since his first studio album Ballads 1. This songwriting update is noticeable in the overall album with stands out in the song Pretty Boy (ft. Lil Yachty). Pretty boy is a song about a confused lover. Lyrics like, “living so loud you could never hear me cry” will make you admire Joji’s songwriting more.

Overall, Nectar is a blessing for 2020. Even though the album has repetitive themes like heartbreak, love, and Hollywood glamour, the songs are a fresh breath of air. They will intrigue you at first and then etch themselves in your playlists. Nectar is just the kind of album that Joji needed to showcase himself as a promising musician.

