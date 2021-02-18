Justin Bieber To Perform 'Anyone' And 'Intentions' At Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2021

Justin Bieber is all set to headline the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. He will be performing his latest single Anyone at the award show. Another song such as Intentions will also be performed by the singer alongside Migos’ Quavo.

Justin at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

The 34th Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will be hosted by Kenan Thompson and premieres on March 13 at 7:30 pm ET/PT on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nick Jr., and Nicktoons. The ceremony celebrates fan-favourite stars in film, TV, music and sports. Justin Bieber who was the previous winner of Kids’ Choice Awards is nominated for several awards this year and will perform the tracks Intentions and Anyone.

Justin spoke about the awards in a statement. He said, "The Kids' Choice Awards was my first awards show and returning to share my new music is a full-circle moment. Although the show may look different this year, the KCA's are always a ton of fun and there will definitely be no shortage of slime!"

Bieber has been nominated for five awards this year. His nominations include Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Song for Yummy. In the Favorite Male Artist category, the singer will face other artists such as Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Drake, Harry Styles, and Post Malone. Other music categories include nominees as Jonas Brothers, BTS, and BLACKPINK, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé.

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice awards is based on votes by the network’s young viewers. This year will mark the second virtual edition of the awards show after 2020’s broadcast. Voting for the same must be done on the Nickelodeon official website.

Justin Bieber's songs

Justin Bieber released his latest song Anyone on January 1, 2021. The video shows the singer portraying a 1940s boxer whose powerful love for his better half inspires him to train, fight, and become a champion. Zoey Deutch features as the singer's love interest in the video. The song gained positive response in no time and has peaked at number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. The alternate music video was released a few days ago. The alternate video features his wife and model Hailey Bieber.

(Source: upi.com)

