Justin Bieber Showcases His 'best Part Of The Day'; Fans Swoon Over His Post

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s photos and videos are very much popular on social media as the couple keeps posting the cute and stunning moments they spend with each other. Have a look at Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s recent photo on Instagram and see how they left all their fans in awe with their romantic vibes spreading all over the internet.

Justin Bieber’s best part of the day

Justin Bieber recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this amazing moment of the couple together where Hailey Bieber can be seen adorably hugging husband Justin while he can be seen dramatically looking into the sky while posing for the camera. In the photo, Justin Bieber can be seen in a cool black t-shirt with a yellow coloured woollen cap. Justin Bieber’s tattoos can also be seen clearly in the photo. His tattoos all over his chest consisted of several leafy stems along with a beautiful rose inked right below his right ear.

In the caption, he added how this beautiful moment captured in the frame was the best part of his day and even mentioned the name of the person who managed to capture such a beautiful moment in the camera. All his fans loved their photo and complimented on how Justin Bieber was a lucky man to have such a stunning lady in his life while many others stated how much they looked lovable together.

Many of them also addressed the couple as pretty and even wrote how they were a ‘made for each other’ couple. Many of their celebrity friends also took to Justin’s Instagram post and showered love on the lovely photo shared by him. Let’s have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s photo on Instagram.

Justin Bieber posted this photo a while ago in which he can be seen getting a sweet peck on his cheek while they enjoy a beautiful moment during their drive. Justin can be seen wearing a cool pair of shorts flaunting his tattoos inked all over his body while Hailey can be seen wearing a black pair of bikini with an oversized checkered shirt. He captioned this photo as ‘trippy summer shorts’ and within a few minutes, all his fans began showering hearts on his photo as they loved this cute moment to the core.

