Justin Bieber Shares Tips To Deal With An Anxiety Attack; Check Out

Justin Bieber has been one of the most successful artists of the past decade. He has delivered several songs that have crossed millions and billions of views on YouTube. Apart from his successful singing career, he is also known to be very open about his battle with mental health issues. The actor had once shared tips to deal with anxiety on his Instagram.

Justin Bieber's tips to deal with anxiety

The pop sensation took to Instagram to share a few tips on ways to deal with an anxiety attack. The singer shared the tips that his grandmother shared with him on ways of dealing with anxiety attacks. The singer accompanied the post with a caption. He wrote, ''My gramma just shared this with me. Share of this helps u''. Check out the post shared by Justin Bieber:

The post shared by Justin Bieber mentions, 'Tips to Help With An Anxiety Attack'. The heading of the post further has tips including, 'Look around you' and 'Find five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you can hear, two things you can smell, and one thing you can taste.' ''This is called grounding. It can help when you feel like you have lost all control of your surroundings. Please re-post, it could really help someone in need.'' The singer has been very open about his struggles regarding mental health and he has time and again shared some of the most empowering messages on Instagram.

Justin Bieber is one most successful artists in the world. He has delivered some of the best studio albums and made several memorable special appearances in movies. Some of the memorable songs of Justin Bieber include Sorry, Let Me Love You, Baby, Yummy, Love Yourself, What Do You Mean?, Never Say Never, Forever, and several others. The singer has a huge fan base with over 140 million followers on Instagram. He has also been a part of several movies including Behaving Badly, Zoolander 2, and others. He has bagged several awards and accolades like Grammy Awards, Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, MTV Video Music Awards, among many others.

