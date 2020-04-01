Justin Bieber Tries To Teach Jimmy Fallon How To Play Hockey

Justin Bieber has appeared in Jimmy Fallon's show. In an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the pop star taught the late-night host everything he knows about hockey. The duo spent the day at an ice rink and had a gala time singing O Canada. Reaed on to know more details about the whole story:

Justin Bieber teaches Jimmy Fallon how to play ice hockey

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s episode started with Justin Bieber assisting the host put on his sports equipment. While he was tying the lace of Fallon’s skates, Bieber revealed his favourite hockey player to be Alexander Nordique. It was followed by a hilarious moment as when the late-night host called the athlete cool, the pop-star said that he made that name up.

Bieber donned his Toronto Maple Leafs jersey. On the other hand, Jimmy Fallon wore a New York Rangers uniform, following which the duo ice-skated. The Canadian singer started the lesson and by instructing Fallon into the right position. Flaunting his knowledge, the late-night host said that the movements while skating make the shapes of "pizza, French fries". However, Bieber corrected him by telling that he confused it with skiing.

After Jimmy Fallon became comfortable in the rink, Justin Bieber took the next step and walked him through drills. The Canadian singer skated from one end of the rink to the other. After this, he asked Fallon to do the same. Although hesitant at first, the host followed Bieber. However, while stopping Fallon tried to keep his balance, but went down and crawled across the ice asking the singer to pull him with his hockey stick.

Thanks for the help. Tonight’s the night, pal! #ChangesOutTONIGHT — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) February 14, 2020

Later on, Bieber increased the level of difficulty and skated through cones. As he smoothly accomplished the task, Fallon had a hard time doing the same. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s host also kicked the puck once, bringing expressions of disappointment on Bieber’s face.

Also read: Here's How Justin Bieber Is Spending His Quarantine Time | See Videos

Also read: Billie Eilish & Justin Biebers' Friendship Will Make You Misty-eyed; Read To Know About It

As Jimmy Fallon suggested to give backhanded compliments to each other, Bieber asked him if he had lost weight. The former replied by appreciating the singer’s moustache. They also held a match, in which Bieber scored well. Therefore, he won the match without any obstacles. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s episode concluded as Justin Bieber sang O Canada.

Also read: Justin Bieber Ends His Hand Emoji Challenge With A Kiss On Hailey Baldwin's Cheek; Watch

Also read: Justin Bieber's Fondness For Chains, Rings & Other Accessories Is Evident From These Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.