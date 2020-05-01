Justin Bieber's Journey In The Music Industry; From 'One Time' To 'Get Me'

Justin Bieber is a Canadian singer who was first discovered by former marketing executive Scooter Braun, who is now one of the most influential people in the world. Justin was just 12 years old when his singing video was discovered on YouTube by Scooter Braun. The singer then went to Atlanta, Georgia, to record demo tapes and within a week ended up singing with the successful American singer Usher. Post then, Justin's career has been quite a learning curve which ended up with massive success for him in the field. Take a look at how he started his singing journey and the number of upcoming albums that he has announced.

Justin Bieber's journey until now

Justin Bieber's extended play

Bieber started his professional singing career by joining the Raymond Braun Media Group, which is a joint venture between Scooter Braun and Usher. His first single One Time was released on radio while his first studio album wasn't released. The song eventually ranked at no. 17 in the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. His EP titled My World was released in 2009. The album contained songs like One Time, One Less Lonely Girl, Love Me and Favorite Girl.

Justin Bieber's albums - My World 2.0, Under the Mistletoe & Believe

Justin Bieber's song Baby ft Ludacris from his debut album My World 2.0 made Justin debut at No.1 position on the US Billboard 200 chart and became an international hit. The song made him the youngest male to top the chart since Stevie Wonder in 1963.

Post that, his albums Under the Mistletoe and Believe were average performers with certain singles making it to the number 1 position on the charts like Mistletoe, All I Want For Christmas Is You ft Mariah Carey and Next to You ft Chris Brown and As Long as You Love Me.

Chart-topping spree with his album Purpose

Bieber released a song Where Are Ü Now with Jack Ü and won a Grammy for Best Dance Recording in 2016. His song What Do You Mean? from his album Purpose gained him a Guinness World Record. In October of 2015, his song Sorry and Love Yourself also peaked at number one in the US.

With these three songs, Justin Bieber became the first male artist in a decade to have three number-ones from one album since Justin Timberlake's FutureSex/LoveSounds.

Justin Bieber's venture into EDM and his successful sprint

Bieber released a single with EDM trio Major Lazer and Danish singer MØ titled Cold Water.

In August 2016, French DJ named DJ Snake and Bieber released their song "Let Me Love You".

Bieber and American rapper Post Malone released "Deja Vu" in September 2016.

On April 16, 2017, Puerto Rican singers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee released a "Despacito" remix featuring Bieber where Justin sang the English and a few Spanish vocals as well.

Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, crooned for DJ Khaled's single "I'm the One" in 2017.

In July 2018, Bieber and DJ Khaled released "No Brainer" along with Chance the Rapper and Quavo.

On May 10, 2019, British singer Ed Sheeran and Bieber released the single "I Don’t Care", from Sheeran's album titled No.6 Collaborations Project.

Bieber sang in the remix of Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy".

Songs from his latest album

He released a promotional single for the album Changes titled "Get Me" featuring singer Kehlani. On February 7, 2020, Bieber released "Intentions" (featuring Quavo) as the second single from the album Changes.

Upcoming songs

A new single called "La Bomba" featuring Colombian singer J Balvin is in the making. On February 28, 2020, a clip of the music video shoot was leaked.

