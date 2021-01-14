Kai Quiz: Take This Quiz To Find Out If You're A True Fan Of The K-pop Star

Quick links:
It is EXO band member Kai’s birthday, today on January 14, 2021, and the singer-actor has turned 27. Apart from being a singer, Kai has several other things in his kitty and is also an actor, model plus dancer. Read on to find out if you are a true Kai and Exo fan as you answer the singer’s Birthday quiz.
1. What is Kai’s full name?
2. The singer is considered one of Korea’s and K-Pop’s best _______?
3. He played the lead role for the first time in which show?
4. He was the featured artist in which Taemin song?
5. For his acting debut, in which show did Kai play a cameo role?
6. He won the Star Hub Night of Stars for Favourite Korean Drama Character in which show?
7. Kai turned brand ambassador for which luxury brand recently in 2020?
8. How many music videos has Kai been a part of so far?
9. Kai released his debut Extended play in November 2020, What was it titled?
10. Did Kai win a 32nd KBS Drama Awards for The Miracle We Met?
