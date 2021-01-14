Kai Quiz: Take This Quiz To Find Out If You're A True Fan Of The K-pop Star

It is EXO band member Kai’s birthday, today on January 14, 2021, and the singer-actor has turned 27. Apart from being a singer, Kai has several other things in his kitty and is also an actor, model plus dancer. Read on to find out if you are a true Kai and Exo fan as you answer the singer’s Birthday quiz.

Kai Quiz: Answers these questions to know if you are a true fan

1. What is Kai’s full name?

Kim Jong Yun

Kim Jong In

Kim Chang Yin

Kim Chung Xi

2. The singer is considered one of Korea’s and K-Pop’s best ­­­_______?

Dancer

Singer

Model

Actor

3. He played the lead role for the first time in which show?

To The Beautiful You

7 First Kisses

Choco Bank

The Miracle We Met

4. He was the featured artist in which Taemin song?

Drip Drop

Pretty Boy

Sayonara Hitori

Under My Skin

5. For his acting debut, in which show did Kai play a cameo role?

Andante

Choco Bank

To The Beautiful You

Spring Has Come

6. He won the Star Hub Night of Stars for Favourite Korean Drama Character in which show?

To The Beautiful you

Spring Has Come

Andante

7 First Kisses

7. Kai turned brand ambassador for which luxury brand recently in 2020?

Chanel

Gucci

Louis Vuitton

Bvlgari

8. How many music videos has Kai been a part of so far?

7

3

5

1

9. Kai released his debut Extended play in November 2020, What was it titled?

Mama

Sing For You

Kai

XOXO

10. Did Kai win a 32nd KBS Drama Awards for The Miracle We Met?

Yes, Best New Actor Award and the Best Couple Award with Ra Mi-ran.

No, he just got nominated for the Best New Actor Award and the Best Couple Award with Ra Mi-ran.

Yes, Best New Actor Award.

Yes, Best Couple Award with Ra Mi-ran.

Here are the answers:

Kim Jong In Dancer Choco Bank Pretty Boy To The Beautiful You Andante Gucci 3 Kai No, he just got nominated for the Best New Actor Award and the Best Couple Award with Ra Mi-ran.

