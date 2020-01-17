Kang Daniel To Launch His Own Product In Collaboration With PUMA

Kang Daniel of former Wanna One fame and now a soloist released an official statement of his collaboration with sports products giant PUMA Korea on January 17. The singer, rapper and dancer will be the face of the 2020 endorsement deal. Kang Daniel created a buzz recently for his new track release Touchin’ which was an instant hit. Now his collaboration with PUMA marks his first own-product endorsement deal.

Also Read | K-pop Star Kang Daniel's New Song Drops This Month; Sparks Excitement Among Fans

Kang Daniel will specifically be promoting the RS-X Cube, which stands for Running Shoes line, which will be available in varied designs for men and women. The shoes will be made in minimal yet aesthetic design. There are several colour choices like ivory, blue, pink available. PUMA Korea also took to their Twitter to release the official promo video, which saw Kang Daniel in a basic yet rustic avatar, dancing and essaying his expert moves.

Also Read | K-Pop Star Kang Daniel To Take A Break Due To Anxiety And Depression

서울과 부산에서 진행되는 KD 큐브룸에서

강다니엘의 특별한 순간을 담은 컨텐츠를 체험해 보세요.

잊지 못할 다양한 혜택이 여러분을 기다립니다.

⠀

KD 큐브룸 자세히 보기 -> https://t.co/zWYYhETxQ6

⠀ pic.twitter.com/ebm3tWQChz — 푸마코리아 PUMA Korea (@pumakorea) January 16, 2020

On the professional front

After Wanna One disbanded, reports suggest that Kang Daniel went on a brief rest period. However, he was seen on solo tours according to his parent company KONNECT and KD entertainments. According to reports, Kang Daniel has made KONNECT his own company after winning the lawsuit against LM Entertainment, which occurred due to creative and legal differences. Now Kang Daniel is focused on his music and released a combination of raps and ballads through Touchin' music album. The songs were well received by many fans

Also Read | BTS Will Now Collaborate With Starbucks Korea To Raise Funds For Youth

Also Read | Red Velvet's 'Psycho' Garners 5 Mn Listeners On Spotifly Alongside 'BTS', 'BLACKPINK'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.