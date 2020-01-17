The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kang Daniel To Launch His Own Product In Collaboration With PUMA

Music

Knag Daniel in collaboration with PUMA South Korea will launch his own product. Read on and find out about the brand and the product that will be released.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kang Daniel

Kang Daniel of former Wanna One fame and now a soloist released an official statement of his collaboration with sports products giant PUMA Korea on January 17. The singer, rapper and dancer will be the face of the 2020 endorsement deal. Kang Daniel created a buzz recently for his new track release Touchin’ which was an instant hit. Now his collaboration with PUMA marks his first own-product endorsement deal.

Also Read | K-pop Star Kang Daniel's New Song Drops This Month; Sparks Excitement Among Fans

Kang Daniel will specifically be promoting the RS-X Cube, which stands for Running Shoes line, which will be available in varied designs for men and women. The shoes will be made in minimal yet aesthetic design. There are several colour choices like ivory, blue, pink available. PUMA Korea also took to their Twitter to release the official promo video, which saw Kang Daniel in a basic yet rustic avatar, dancing and essaying his expert moves.

Also Read | K-Pop Star Kang Daniel To Take A Break Due To Anxiety And Depression

On the professional front

After Wanna One disbanded, reports suggest that Kang Daniel went on a brief rest period. However, he was seen on solo tours according to his parent company KONNECT and KD entertainments. According to reports, Kang Daniel has made KONNECT his own company after winning the lawsuit against LM Entertainment, which occurred due to creative and legal differences. Now Kang Daniel is focused on his music and released a combination of raps and ballads through Touchin' music album. The songs were well received by many fans 

Also Read | BTS Will Now Collaborate With Starbucks Korea To Raise Funds For Youth

Also Read | Red Velvet's 'Psycho' Garners 5 Mn Listeners On Spotifly Alongside 'BTS', 'BLACKPINK'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SITARAM YECHURY ATTACKS CDS
PIC: INDIRA WITH KARIM LALA
JEM TERROR MODULE BUST
OWAISI RETALIATES TO GEN RAWAT
SONAM ON MANIKARNIKA FILMS
DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES