'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Actor Kanika Mann Rings In 27th Birthday; Shares Glimpses

Actor Kanika Mann, who plays the lead role in the show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, turned a year older on October 7. Kanika took to her Instagram and gave a peek into how she celebrated her 27th birthday with friends and co-stars. As seen in the pictures shared, Kanika's room was filled with purple and white balloons. Moreover, the actor cut three cakes. Two huge numbers with initials 2 and 7, all lightened with fairy lights, were placed behind her.

On her birthday, Kanika Mann pulled off a pretty white dress and glammed up her look with a dainty necklace. In one of the photos, she looked all happy as she adored her cakes and decor. In some of the pics, she also posed with her Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega co-stars.

Sharing the pictures, Kanika wrote, "Happy birthday to me. #waheguruji. Thank you for everything." Soon, her post was flooded with comments. Humko Tum Mil Gaye actor Dheeraj Dhoopar wrote, "Happiest birthday girl", whereas Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya also penned sweet wishes for Mann. Dheeraj Kumar, Abhishek Kapur, Ramji Gulati, Rashmi Gupta and many others also dropped endearing comments on Kanika Mann's photos. Fans too extended warm wishes for the actor. Check out all the pics below:

Kanika Mann rings in her 27th birthday

Interestingly, Kanika Mann had already started receiving gifts and cakes from her fans a week ahead of her birthday. On October 5, she shared a series of photos and videos and thanked fans for the love. Sharing pictures of the gifts, Kanika wrote, "Already getting so much love. Thankyou AMAYA and Shrishti (@sanampatisserie), @meemoak,

@anjali_b_nair91, @pikumitu (@wonder_cakesss ) for putting efforts and making the week special.

Love you. #7thoctober #advancebirthdaylove."

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega updates

On the work front, Kanika is all busy shooting for her on-going serial, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. As per the recent episode updates, Agastya makes an emotional appeal to Choti Guddan. He requests her to accept the money from him and also asks her to save her restaurant from his mother Pushpa Birla. However, it all goes in vain when Choti Guddan tears down the cheque.

(Source: All above pics Kanika Mann Instagram/ Courtesy: Amit Apte)

