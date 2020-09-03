Kanika Mann Shares A Sweet Post As She Completes Two Years Of 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega'

Television actor Kanika Mann recently took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable post as she completes two years of Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Paayega. Along with the post, the actor also penned a sweet note thanking everyone for their support. Netizens have also been showering love on the actor via social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kanika shared a post that consisted of several images from the show, behind the scenes and much more. Pictures right from her joining day to parties and birthday celebration can be seen in the collage. One can also notice the picture of the actor in her serial avatar. The picture also read as “2 years of Guddan”.

Along with the post, the actor also penned a sweet note on this special occasion. She wrote, “2 years of guddan ðŸ’•ðŸ’• Aaaap sab ka pyaaar yahan tak laaaya hai â¤ï¸ Bhool chook hui ho toh maaafi ðŸ™ðŸ» Keep pouring your love â¤ï¸” Take a look at the post below.

The post received several likes and comments. Some fans praised the actor as she added the feather on her hat, while some even motivated and pleaded her to stay in the show forever. Apart from fans, several celebs and co-stars of the actor have also left sweet comments on the post.

One of the users wrote, “Abhi to bahut doorrrrrr jana hai” while the other one wrote, “Love love love love love love !! Poured it n shall keep pouring always ...MY GUDDAN @officialkanikamann”. Take a look at a few comments below.

The actor has been sharing several throwback pictures ever since the show began. She shared a throwback post from the first day of the shoot and another post of them celebrating it by cutting a cake. Take a look at the posts shared by the actor below.

About the show

Began in 2018, the daily soap stars Shweta Mahadik, Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in pivotal roles. The show revolves around Guddan, a 20-year-old girl who makes a mess of every opportunity that comes her way and has lost all hope of her. When she marries an old man, life takes a surprising turn and becomes India's youngest mother-in-law. The show airs on Zee TV and ZEE5 respectively.

