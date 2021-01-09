Karishma Tanna Drops Snippet Of Her Upcoming Music Video; Asks Fans To Stay Tuned

Actor Karishma Tanna recently shared the news about her upcoming project along with the Bandish Bandits star Ritwik Bhowmik. As she shared a snippet of what was about to arrive, all her fans were thrilled to hear about it. Let’s take a look at Karishma Tanna’s Instagram update and see what she posted.

Ritwik Bhowmik and Karishma Tanna’s song

As Karishma Tanna’s song with Bandish Bandits star Ritwik Bhowmik will soon arrive on the internet, she took to her Instagram handle to share this amazing news with her fans. In her post, she shared the snippet of the Qatra song, their upcoming music video in which they can be seen in romantic avatars. The snippet illustrated some of the most romantic glimpses of Karishma Tanna and Ritwik Bhowmik together in the Qatra song. In her caption, she stated how the wait for her new music video Qatra was nearly over as the special song will be released soon and urged her fans to stay tuned. Concluding the caption, she added some of the team members of the entire Qatra song who made the music video possible, along with adding relevant hashtags.

All the fans depicted their excitement by adding heart-eyed emojis in the comments while others mentioned how they were eagerly waiting for Ritwik Bhowmik and Karishma Tanna’s song. Some of the fans also complimented the two on looking so beautiful in the video together. Take a look at how the fans reacted to the snippet of Karishma Tanna’s song, Qatra.



As Ritwik Bhowmik and Karishma Tanna’s song is all set to release soon, Karishma also posted yet another snip of the song in which both of them can be seen together gazing into each other’s eyes. The post also mentioned the entire cast and crew of the music video that included Sanjeev Chaturvedi, Mudassar Khan, Stebin Ben, Jackky Bhagnani and others.

In the caption, she stated how her longing came to an end with Qatra as 2021’s first love song. She also stated how it was not just a song but an emotion to her.

