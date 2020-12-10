Kelly Clarkson Sings A Soulful Cover Of 'It Must Have Been Love'; Watch

American singer Kelly Clarkson, known for songs such as Because Of You, Just Sing, Stronger, Underneath the Tree, Heartbeat Song, recently started her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday with a soulful cover of Roxette's 1990 hit song "It Must Have Been Love" for Kellyoke.

The singer was joined by her band on stage as she put her own spin on the well-known track, which featured in the 1990 movie “Pretty Woman”, starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts. The makers also shared the video of Kelly singing on the social media handle and went on to garner heaps of praise from fans.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the makers went on to share a short video of Kelly Clarkson singing, It Must Have Been Love. The singer can be seen showing off her singing talent in the video and has managed to impress fans by it. In the video, the singer can be seen donning a printed flare top and black leggings. She completed the look with black boots, a pair of earrings and opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup.

Along with the video, the makers also wrote a sweet caption. It read as “Wait for the end... 🙌 🎶: "It Must Have Been Love" @TheRealRoxette #Kellyoke”. Watch the video below.

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans could not stop praising the actor for her singing talent. The post went on to receive several likes and comments from fans. Some of the users were stunned and went on to praise her. While some went on to comment with many happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “The cover we didn’t even know we needed. WOW”. While the other one said, “IS THERE ANYTHING YOU CANT SING WHAT A VOICE KEEP IT UP”. Check out a few more comments below.

OMG...her cheering in joy at the end of the song is adorable — Nothing but (Kelly) Clarkson (@TeamKelClark) December 9, 2020

Kelly has the very unique conjunction of two worlds: the voice of a goddess and the soul of a sweet child (her happiness at the end)



Kelly, c'mon, you're an ANGEL ❤ — Breno Torres, o elfo príncipe das trevas (disk) (@eubrenotorres) December 9, 2020

Oh gawd Kelly, you better sing it! I stan! — 𝐣𝒾lⓁ 🌱 (@jreypis) December 9, 2020

Loved it!!! Kelly as always does an amazing job! Girl you could sing the phone book and people would cheer! — Jane Doe (@JayneDoe1971) December 9, 2020

It Must Have Been Love is a song sung by Roxette. The original song was released in 1987, followed by the most famous incarnation, a slightly shortened version, omitting the Christmas references, created for the soundtrack of the 1990 film Pretty Woman. The song also went on to be one of the best selling releases during that time. Watch the video below.

