Khesari Lal Yadav Premieres His New Year Song 'Dhamaka Hoi Aara Mein', Fans Shower Love

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav recently premiered a new song on YouTube titled 'Dhamaka Hoi Aara Mein'. The music video has already received more than 94,000 likes and fans have dubbed the song to be 'one of the best' Khesari Lal Yadav songs. Take a look:

Dhamaka Hoi Aara Mein full song

Khesari Lal Yadav's Dhamaka song starts with a singer who is asking about his whereabouts. She mentions that there is only a little time left for New Year and that he must come back to see her. Khesari is stuck in London and tries convincing her that he will be there soon and that she must not worry. The female lead is Antra Singh Priyanka and as she is talking to Khesari, he opens the door and enters the house.

The video is very colourful and everyone has a lot of energy. Many fans added that they loved Khesari Lal Yadav's song and their dancing in the video as well. Take a look at fans' reaction to the video:

Pic Credit: Saregama Hum Bhojpuri's Youtube

The Bhojpuri singer also took to Instagram to announce the release of his new song. He mentioned in his post that his 'first new year' song had released and that he was very happy to share it with his fans. Take a look:

Many fans shower their love on the post and added positive comments as well. Most fans mentioned that they were going to hear the song right away. Other fans added emojis, have a look:

Pic Credit: Khesari Lal Yadav's Instagram

Khesari Lal Yadav often uploads new music on YouTube and most of his videos go viral. His last song was called 'Ishq' and the singer collaborated with Knishka Negi. The music video received more than 5 million views and fans showered the video with likes and positive comments. Have a look:

Another famous song by the singer is 'Lehnga Lucknowa'. The video also showcases singer and dancer Antra Singh Priyanka in it. Have a look at the video:

