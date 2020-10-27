Kid Cudi Announces The Release Of Man On The Moon Part 3 On Twitter, Fans Are Overjoyed

Kid Cudi’s Man On The Moon II released in the year 2010. Since then, he has done four more albums and announced a fifth. However, fans have been eager to know if the MOTM franchise will have a third part. Kid Cudi just announced the launch of the 3rd instalment yesterday on October 26, 2020.

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep & Timothee Chalamet Join Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ Cast

Kid Cudi announces Man On The Moon III

THE TRILOGY CONTINUES... pic.twitter.com/4Umpj7Ohqr — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) October 26, 2020

The Cleveland-based rapper took to his Twitter on Monday, October 27 as he uploaded a dark yet nostalgic trailer, which had footages of him performing and a short snippet. The snippet is followed by a blacked-out screen after which “III, THE TRILOGY CONTINUES… and SOON” appear on the screen. In his tweet, he just wrote, ''The Trilogy Continues'' and left it at that.

Here is what the fans had to say after the announcement

Return of the king — omar (@omaracoast) October 27, 2020

this might cure me from everything — mathew (@mathemvtics) October 27, 2020

been waiting for so long for this 🥺 — noelle (@alzianoelle) October 27, 2020

THIS IS WHAT WE NEEEEED THANK YOU — melissa 🎗 (@Mel_is_a_dancer) October 27, 2020

Entergalactic will be something you've never experienced. I promise it'll be a fun ride. Lot of good friends involved. Great songs too! The cast is coming together. I know a year from now seems like forever but itll be here before u know it! — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) July 22, 2019

The first instalment of the Man On The Moon trilogy released with Kid Cudi’s debut album called The End of Day and was followed by The Legend of Mr. Rager in the year 2010. It isn’t known yet if the release of MOTM III will affect the release of Cudi’s upcoming release Entergalactic, which is due in 2021 summer. Entergalactic is the audible pairing for Kenya Barris’ Black-ish, which is an adult animated Netflix series.

Also Read: Kid Cudi Disagrees With Kanye's Support For Donald Trump, Says 'he Knows Where I Stand'

On the work front

Another latest addition to Kid’s work front is the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up, in which he stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, and Timothée Chalamet. He shared the news through his Instagram and wrote – “Excited isnt even the word. To be a part of this epic cast is unreal. And my first movie w my brother Timmy. God is good. 🙏🏾❤️” Timothee and Cudi celebrated the latter’s 35th birthday together.

Kid Cudi’s popular works include Indicud, Satellite Flight: The Journey to Mother Moon, Speedin' Bullet 2 Heaven, Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'. And his collaborative albums include WZRD and Kids See Ghosts along with Kanye West.

Also Read: Matthew Perry Roped In For A Film With Meryl Streep; Says He Will Hit The Treadmill Now

Also Read: Drew Barrymore Took A Special Object From 'E.T.' Sets That She Now Keeps As A Heirloom

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.