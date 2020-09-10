Kim Woojin Controversy Catches Fire As Former Fans Literally Burn His Merchandise

Kim Woojin has been at the centre of allegations made by an alleged former girlfriend. The anonymous individual had claimed that the former member of Stray Kids, Woojin allegedly ran a fansite which dissed popular K-pop acts like EXO, BTS. There were even allegations against him that he has assaulted someone in the past.

Also Read | BTS' Jin Aka Kim Seok-jin's Astounding Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned; Read Details

Kim Woojin's controversy

Kim had taken to Instagram to clear all allegations and his agency had also made a statement regarding the clarifications. Recently, another report in Koreaboo, a Korean media portal, suggested that he is accused of allegedly impregnating a woman. The website also reported that there are speculations that he had formerly made his co-members uncomfortable at times.

After all these allegations, former fans of the K-pop idol took the anger on his merchandises and photos. The former fans were disappointed as per their posts and also regretted being a fan of the singer all this time.

When Kim Woojin withdrew from Stray Kids citing personal problems as reasons for leaving, fans of the group were sad about his leave. However, now fans are feeling betrayed, as per their posts. The current members of Stray Kids include Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Kim Woojin was part of the group since their survival show, out of which the group was formed.

Also Read | Kim Woojin Replies To The Sexual Assault Allegations Made Against Him; Read Details

He had also taken to Instagram to clear his name after a series of questions that were raised-

Hello. This is Woojin Kim.

Today, I'm going through an embarrassing thing, so I'm posting a post to inform the fans of the current status of both contemporaneous work.

Someone on Twitter has spread weird rumours and deleted your account...

I've never met him, and I've never been to the places mentioned.

Fans must have been surprised a lot, but don't worry too much because it's not true.

And, I recently signed a contract with a company I like, and I'm working hard for my solo activities.

The company is planning to take action against the spreaders of false information, and the company will respond afterwards, so please don't worry too much.

Then I'll deliver the news again. Thank you.

Here are some fan burning and destroying merchandise over Kim Woojin's controversy-

destroyed woojin merch i think pic.twitter.com/sBcQ7pfAkl — aleah | IN生 (@stayfixs) September 9, 2020

burning my woojin poster time lapse pic.twitter.com/m4xxhTsO30 — ً (@0itzy) September 9, 2020

#WOOJIN: lol 😂 that was 🙅🏻 embarrassing 😳 !!! anyways 🥺 support 🥰 my solo 🤪 career 🧚🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/WfMNz28Lgc — kassy⁷₈ | ATZ&ONEUS GO 📌 (@CSKTHMYG) September 8, 2020

a message to woojin: don't worry baby. what happened to this poster is still better than what's going to happen to you :33 pic.twitter.com/KKGzvVJX5p — rєчnα ♡ (@felicific_felix) September 8, 2020

Tw// woojin



anyways I ripped my woojin PCs kinda therapeutic pic.twitter.com/Cq8BnWfLzc — naz | (@lovelyjaeyun) September 8, 2020

Haha throwing the trash out! I can't believe I said 9 or none lmao it's 8 after all! I'll rip every single picture of Woojin out of my journal. Fuck everything I'm so sad and disappointed. I have to change my username ugh pic.twitter.com/eZRxNRn1gU — 8✨kray strids (@_RYUYEHA) September 8, 2020

Also Read | BTS Jin’s Military Service Info & BigHit’s IPO Status Revealed; BTS To Own BigHit Shares

Also Read | Did You Know BTS' Jin Drove Jungkook To School When The Group Had Just Debuted?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.