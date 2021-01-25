Korean Rapper Iron Found Dead Outside An Apartment Complex; Police Probing All Angles

The past year had brought the news of a number of untimely deaths in the world of entertainment. The latest name to appear on that list is the South Korean rapper Iron. Many big names from the music world have passed away for various reasons, COVID-19 chief among them, but the rapper seems to have succumbed to an injury caused by an external force. The news of his death has surfaced quite recently, and the investigation of his death is underway. Here is what you need to know about the details that have surfaced.

Korean rapper Iron found dead

The rapper was reportedly found dead outside his apartment, according to kpophit.com. Even as the entertainment world in the country processes the shocking news of his death, the investigation of the circumstances leading to his death is still underway. Iron was reportedly found lying in a flowerbed outside an apartment complex by a security guard around 10:25 am and was said to be bleeding, according to a police report via Sports Kyunghyang. Even though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was eventually pronounced dead.

While more details about the reasons behind Iron’s death are yet to arrive, the police are said to be thoroughly investigating his death. The rapper was himself involved with a number of controversies in the recent past, which include violence. The rapper was charged with physical assault in December last year for reportedly beating a minor with a baseball bat. In addition to that, he was also charged for an assault in 2017 for his alleged attack on his then-girlfriend. While no details about Iron’s death have connected to the rapper’s alleged violent past, no angles regarding his death have been ruled out yet either.

Iron first came into the limelight after having appeared in the reality show Show Me The Money 3 as a contestant in 2014. He eventually went on to release his first album called Rock Bottom in the year 2016. Since then, the rapper has not been involved in any major film projects, but he has remained in the headlines due to his controversies.

