Kumar Sanu Speaks On The Nepotism Debate; Says 'not Everyone’s Journey Is Similar'

Kumar Sanu has recently weighed in his thoughts on the nepotism debate that has been ongoing in Bollywood for quite a while now. The singer spoke about his views on nepotism and the way he sees it. Kumar Sanu also called nepotism and art as a mismatch story. The veteran singer further elaborated on his points and provided insight into his thoughts on the issue in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Kumar Sanu speaks on the nepotism debate

According to the media outlet, the singer began by calling nepotism and art a mismatch story. He said that art is all about talent and one needs to nurture it with hard work. He also agreed that one would need a bit of luck to really get opportunities. He then claimed that however, if one’s not good in what they do, regardless of the opportunities available, they are bound to fail. Kumar Sanu stated that in the long run, artists won't surprise if they aren’t good at what they do. The veteran singer then added that the ones who have made it in the industry are all talented and have a connect with the audience.

Kumar Sanu, in the interaction, did not deny that outsiders usually face a lot more obstacles than the ones who are already in the industry. He added that he, as a budding artist in the industry, too faced several challenges so he understands the thoughts of the outsiders. However, the singer also feels that people are simply taking advantage of the situation to gain popularity in order to hide their shortcomings. He said that he agrees it is a smooth ride for some people and for others it may not be the same. However, Kumar Sanu also believes that it is a person’s hard work and perseverance that could take him places. He then spoke about the people who have been “shouting nepotism” just to hide their shortcomings. Kumar Sanu said that it is these people who misguide others.

The singer further gave an example of his daughter by saying that he could easily get some people to work with her for her songs. However, it is not up to him to make the audiences love her songs, simply because she is Kumar Sanu’s daughter. Thus the singer said that the audience is the one who ultimately decides the outcome of an artist.

