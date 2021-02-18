What Happened To Demi Lovato? Singer Opens Up About Health Struggles In New Docuseries

The 28-year-old singer Demi Lovato has been through a lot in the past few years. From being taken to the emergency room due to overdose then spending some time in rehab, to being engaged to boyfriend Max Ehrich only after a few months of dating, the singer’s life in the past two years has been a whirlwind. Demi’s engagement with Max did not last long.

Many fans were shocked when the couple announced that their engagement had broken off only after two months in September 2020. Several rumours of cheating surfaced against Max Ehrich post the break up of their engagement and fans grew increasingly worried about Demi’s wellbeing. According to a report in Deadline, Demi Lovato had promised her fans that she’d tell them exactly what happened during the summer of 2018 when she overdosed.

Now the singer has made a four-part docuseries which will be uploaded as a YouTube Original. The docuseries named Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, is directed by Michael D. Ratner and fans will finally get to hear her side of the story about the incident. Find out what happened to Demi Lovato?

What happened to Demi Lovato?

The report in Deadline reveals that Lovato overdosed in July 2018 after a reported mix of oxycodone and fentanyl. In the trailer for her docuseries, Lovato states, “I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with that today. I don’t drive a car due to blind spots with my vision and I had a really hard time reading.” Lovato then revealed another shocking detail about what happened to her as a result of the overdose. She revealed that she suffered from three strokes and a heart attack. Her doctors had told her that she had five to ten minutes.

Given the physical impact, Lovato said, “I’m so grateful that I’m someone who didn’t have to do a lot of rehabbing; the rehabbing came on the emotional side and therapeutic side internally.” On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, Lovato appeared on Youtube’s virtual TCA panel and she had learnt a lot from the horrifying experience. She stated that she was now focusing on her spiritual growth and wanted to help people with mental illness.

Elaborating on the docuseries, the singer-actor said, that the documentary is not just about substance abuse but also about the past traumas in her life. She stated that waking up in 2018 after what happened had made her realize there was so much work she needed to do on herself. Ratner who had also directed Justin Beiber’s docuseries Seasons stated that he was struck by how honest Demi was willing to be in the series.

What did Demi Lovato OD on?

As mentioned earlier the singer had OD'ed after a reported mix of oxycodone and fentanyl. The 28-year-old has been open about struggling with cocaine and Oxycontin abuse in the past. Another report in The Cut reveals that she was reportedly treated at the scene with Narcan, which is an emergency medication used to reverse an opioid overdose. Her “friends” had reportedly administered the medication themselves to revive her. In the past, Lovato has spoken extensively about her struggles with substance abuse, bipolar disorder, and eating disorders.

