Lady Gaga Announces First Pop Single 'Stupid Love' After Almost 3 Years

Lady Gaga is all set to release her latest single. The singer will be releasing her first solo pop single after a span of almost three years. The single is titled as Stupid Love which is expected to be released on Friday.

Woman Delivers Impromptu Oscar-night Performance Of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow', Netizens In Awe

The Oscar-winning actor-musician announced on her social media accounts. The image shared by her featured a billboard that had an image of the song’s title on it. The title was splashed across an image of bright pink lips.

“STUPID LOVE”

THE NEW SINGLE BY LADY GAGA

OUT FRIDAY AT MIDNIGHT ET #LG6 pic.twitter.com/lu4zDqlepm — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 25, 2020

Lady Gaga, Priyanka Chopra Among Stars Who Proved Met Gala Is The Craziest Fashion Event

Lady Gaga has gone on to achieve many milestones in recent years. The star recently launched a sold-out residency show titled Enigma in Las Vegas. She has won three Grammy awards and an Academy Award. She also became the first woman to earn five No.1 albums this decade. She won her first best original song Oscar for Shallow from her debut movie A Star Is Born in 2019. It was also her first no.1 single in the US since 2011.

Lady Gaga Goes Instagram Official With BF Michael Polansky In A Swoon-worthy Post, See Pic

Lady Gaga had previously confirmed in 2017 to an entertainment portal that she was working on a new album. Lady Gaga had made it clear during that interaction that she had started writing and she has a lot of ideas and a lot of things that she wanted to create. She had also said that she needed some time to create.

Lady Gaga And Michael Polansky Make Their First Public Appearance At The Pre-Super Bowl

Lady Gaga last dropped her solo track titled LP, Joanne, in October 2016. She had supported the studio set with a world tour and a Super Bowl halftime show performance. Her sixth album is not yet announced.

Lady Gaga’s sixth album is not yet titled. However, her fans are speculating about the name of her album. Lady Gaga’s fans think that the album will be titled as Chromatica because of the graffiti tag scrawled sideways on the billboard. She has been teasing about the record for quite some time now. Last year she tweeted by saying that 'Rumors I'm pregnant? Yeah, I'm pregnant with #LG6.'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.