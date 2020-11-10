Lil Nas X Comes Up With New Single 'Holiday' After A Break Of 'almost 2 Years'

On November 9, 2020, Lil Nas X took to his Instagram handle and shared a trailer of his new single Holiday. He captioned the video by informing that this is his first single in almost two years which will release this Friday, November 13, 2020. He further had an interesting offer for fans, as he wrote, “15,500 comments and I will drop video too!”. Take a look.

Lil Nas X comes with new single Holiday after almost 2 years

Record producer Tay Keith, American rapper Kevin Abstract and musical artist Kamrin Houser dropped comments on the post. Many of his fans dropped red hearts too and encouraging comments for the American rapper. The new single features Michael J Fox.

The trailer clip sees Lil Nas X continuing the cowboy angle shown in his previous release Old Town Road. The video rolls into Western town to see Santa Claus who is apparently thrown out of a saloon after he gets drunk. Seeing him, Lil walks to him and picks up his ‘You are now Santa Claus’ hat which leads him to his next adventure continued in his upcoming single Holiday.

The American rapper has kept a low profile for the past two years but he has always kept his fans updated by sharing posts on his social media accounts. Recently, Lil Nas X bagged Grammy Awards in January and had delivered an amazing performance on his hits- Old Town Road and Rodeo. He was joined on-stage by BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo and Mason Ramsey.

In his another recent post shared on the same day, Lil posted a picture of a Santa Claus wearing the shimmery silver outfit with the same hat. He posted the picture by announcing the release of his upcoming single Holiday. He further added the release date of the single which is November 13. An American production Take a Day Trip commented on the post, “White Santa could never.” Whereas Record producer, Nick Mira wrote, “im leavin cookies behind 4sho.”

Lil Nas X is an American rapper, singer and songwriter who rose to fame with the release of his single Old Town Road which gained popularity on the micro-platform app TikTok. Last year, the rapper was named as one of the 25 Most Influential People On The Internet. He was also featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 list this year.

Image Source: A still from 'Holiday'

