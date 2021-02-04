Lil Uzi Vert Net Worth Is Lesser Than The $24M Diamond Piercing In His Forehead?

American rapper Lil Uzi Vert has been making global headlines ever since he got a 10-carat pink diamond pierced into his forehead, which is estimated to be worth a whopping $24 Million, and flaunted it on Instagram yesterday. On February 3, 2021, the MTV Video Music Award-winning rapper shared a video of himself rocking his much-talked-about diamond piercing and wrote, "𝕭𝖊𝖆𝖚𝖙𝖞 𝖎𝖘 𝖕𝖆𝖎𝖓". Thus, read on to find out at Lil Uzi Vert net worth 2021 to know about Lil Uzi's income as he could afford to implant a diamond worth $24 Million in his forehead.

How much is Lil Uzi's net worth as of 2021?

Popularly known by his stage name Lil Uzi Vert, Rapper Symere Bysil Woods was born on July 1994 and Lil Uzi's age currently is 26. However, he will turn 27 in July this year. Born and brought in Pennsylvania's Philadelphia city, USA, Lil Uzi shot to fame after the release of his commercial mixtape titled Luv is Rage back in 2015. Soon after that, he signed a contract with Atlantic Records and released his debut single in 2016, Money Longer. Ever since then, there has been no going back for the American rapper.

According to a report by Wealthy Gorilla, Lil Uzi Vert's net worth is estimated to be around $16 million. It was also been reported that in the span of one year, i.e. from September 2017 - September 2018, the 26-year-old earned an astonishing $20 million with the help of live shows and streaming. Thus, check out the list Lil Uzi Vert's chartbuster songs, according to Billboard, which have heavily contributed to his success and net worth.

Top 10 Lil Uzi Vert songs

XO Tour Llif3 (2017) Money Longer (2016) The Way Life Goes (2017) Do What I Want (2016) Erase Your Social (2016) Sauce It Up (2017) Ps & Qs (2016) You Was Right (2016) Futsal Shuffle (2020)

DISCLAIMER: The above information about Lil Uzi net worth 2021 has been sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

