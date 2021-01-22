'Bling Empire' Star Andrew Gray's Impressive Net Worth Proves His Star Power On The Show

The newest reality show about rich Asians on Netflix, Bling Empire has impressed quite a lot of Netflix’s subscribers. The show premiered on the streaming platform on January 15, 2021, and has been already viewed by many of its subscribers. Not only does the show feature a decadent display of money, but it also delves deeper in the cast members life.

The show featured the touching story of Kevin, who’s dealing with an identity crisis as he looks for his biological parents. Kevin is the show's leading man who has been adopted by a white family in America. Fans see that due to his exceptional good looks, Kevin is welcomed into the tight-knit community of Los Angeles’ richest Asians. One of the most powerful members of this community is Andrew Gray, otherwise known as the red power ranger. Read on to find out Andrew Gray’s net worth.

Andrew Gray's net worth

According to a report in the Celebrity net worth portal, prior to his power ranger days, Andrew used to be a pretty successful model. The estimate of his net worth is somewhere around $2million. Long before his appearance in Bling Empire, he was best known for playing the Red Ranger in the 2013 show Power Rangers Megaforce.

Andrew also starred in the show's spin-off film, Power Rangers Super Megaforce: The Legendary Battle in 2015. However, the actor got the most amount of recognition from his role in the 2019 movie Shadow Wolves and his short film Spilt Milk. In addition to acting, Andrew owns a production company called Knight Owl Studio. He also has his own website dedicated to selling his Red Ranger merchandise.

Who is Andrew Gray?

According to another report in The Sun, Andrew was born on February 4, 1987, making him 33 years of age. The show featured Andrew and his explosive relationship with Kelly Li Mi. The duo’s angry fights and explosive arguments served as a major fodder for the season. Andrew Gray's girlfriend and the audiences had been seriously concerned about his anger issues after watching only a few episodes.

The report also reveals that the show was shot almost 2 years ago. From Andrew and Kelly’s Instagram, it is unclear if the pair is still together. They have not uploaded any pictures with each other lately, also their last post together was made in July 2018.

