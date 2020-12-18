Loved Christina Aguilera's 'Genie In A Bottle'? Here Are Her Other Solos You Will Love!

Singer and songwriter Christina Aguilera is celebrating her 40th birthday on December 18, 2020. The singer is known for adding several accolades to her name, including five Grammy Awards, a Latin Grammy award, and she also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She looks back to her 28 years of a singing career that began in 1992 after she was selected for the American kids' show The Mickey Mouse Club. Through the course of her musical journey, her Genie in a Bottle song turned out to be a huge hit, from whence the singer started gaining recognition. If you loved Christina Aguilera's songs, here are some of her solos for you to enjoy on her birthday.

READ | Christina Aguilera Flaunts Her New Look; Asks Fans 'how They Are Doing'

READ | 'Burlesque' Cast: Read To Know Who Starred In This 2010 Musical And Their Characters

Christina Aguilera's Solos

1. Reflection

Released in 1998, Reflection was the first single released by Christina Aguilera. The singer had to practice E5, the highest note required for the song, from one of singer Whitney Houston's songs. The record was later released in Japan in the form of a CD single.

2. The Christmas Song

The Christmas Song has been released by Aguilera in the year 1999. It ranked 18th in the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. There are many more songs with the same title but different artists.

3. I Turn To You

I Turn To You was Christina Aguilera's hit song in the year 2000. The makers wanted to make it an album seeing that Aguilera had a lot of "raw talent". However, it would have taken a lot of time and the singer stuck to making it a single.

4. Nobody Wants to be Lonely

Released towards the end of the same year, Nobody Wants to Be Lonely was Christina Aguilera's first bilingual song. Its Spanish version was called "Sólo Quiero Amarte" ("I Only Want to Love You"). Since then, the singer began recording more Spanish songs.

5. Beautiful

Beautiful was recorded by Christina for her fourth studio album called Stripped. The song was released in the year 2002. A pop and R&B ballad, Beautiful was worded and composed by Linda Perry. It revolved around the feministic themes of inner beauty, self-esteem and insecurity.

6. The Voice Within

The Voice Within was recorded for the same album Stripped but was released in the next year. The song was written by Aguilera and Glen Ballard, with production handled by Ballard. The song was centred around the same themes as Beautiful.

7. Oh Mother

Christina Aguilera recorded Oh Mother in 2006 and it was released the next year. It was recorded for her fifth studio album, Back to Basics. Like other songs by the artist, this was also a ballad and a piano-themed song.

8. Show Me How You Burlesque

Burlesque is one of the most famous of Christina's solo performances. Released in the year 2010, it earned her a lot of fans and is the second most loved track after the Genie in a Bottle song. This was the first song to be released for digital download on the iTunes Store.

9. Change

Change is one of Christina Aguilera's non-album singles. Released in 2016, this song was dedicated to the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting. The proceedings collected from the song were donated to the families of the said victims.

10. Loyal Brave True

Loyal Brave True is a recent single released by Christina Aguilera. The pop soundtrack was out for the audiences on March 6, 2020, labelled under the Walt Disney records. Like most of her songs, Loyal Brave True is also written in the form of a ballad, and the song is 2 minutes 46 seconds long.

READ | Christina Perri Expresses Grief After 2 Weeks Of Miscarriage; Says 'days Have Been Long'

READ | Christina Aguilera Reveals Facing 'body Anxiety' Issues; Says Won't Go On A Diet Anymore

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.