Supermodel Of The Year Contestant Yukti Thareja Warns Fans Of Fake Facebook Page

Supermodel of the Year contestant Yukti Threja recently took to her social media to share important news. The model asked fans to block the Facebook page in her name. Read ahead to know what prompted her to do so-

Yukti Threja urges fans to block Facebook page in her name

On May 27, 2020, Supermodel of the Year contestant, Yukti Threja took to her Instagram handle to post a story about a fake Facebook page made on her name. She asked fans to block the account on Facebook under her name and report it. The account in question has its display picture as a mirror selfie of Yukti Threja, and the cover photo as Yukti Threja in ethnic wear and heavy jewellery. The account has its name as “Threja Yukti” and claims to be an “actress by profession”. The account also states that she is an actress at YouTube Studio and lives in Noida. She posted a screenshot of the account in question and captioned the picture, “This is a Fake fb account, report”.

Modelling career

Originally from Haryana, the 24 years old Yukti Threja started her modelling career in 2018 by doing catalog shoots for online portals like Hallmark Suits and House of Pink. Simultaneously, she also featured in an advertisement for Grofers. Initially, Yukti Threja’s parents were against her decision of taking up modelling as a career. However, she took her mother along with her to some of her photoshoots and made her family familiar with the shooting environment. After having to convince them hard, she somehow finally managed to convince her parents for making a career in modelling. In 2019, Yukti Threja participated in MTV’s famous reality television show, Supermodel of the Year.

About Supermodel of the Year

Supermodel of the Year is a reality television show that aired on MTV. The show was judged by Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta and Milind Suman while Anushka Dandekar hosted it. Ujjwala Raut was the mentor for aspiring models. In Supermodel of the Year 2019, two contestants, Eashita Bajwa and Yukti Thareja were extremely loved and got great responses from the audience. Yukti Thareja’s first impression was not that great on the judges. While Masaba found her nice and impressive, Anushka and Malaika felt that she has a girl-next-door image and has a ‘daily soap heroine kind of face and features’. However, the model proved herself in almost all the tasks and created a huge fanbase successfully.

