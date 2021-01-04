Madonna Visits The Mercy James Pediatric Hospital, Says '3 Years In And Going Strong'

Madonna began her New Year by taking a trip to the Mercy James Pediatric Hospital while she was enjoying her homecoming trip to Malawi. The singer paid a visit to the hospital and the intensive care center on Sunday and spent quality time with the children there. Madonna recorded her interaction with the children and the time she spent at the hospital with the health care workers and other people. In the video, Madonna looked delighted to pay a visit to all the children from the Mercy James Pediatric Hospital and she was also spotted playing with some of the infants.

Madonna at Mercy James Pediatric Hospital

As the video begins, the Mercy James Pediatric Hospital can be seen and Madonna gets off her car and greets the individuals present there as they welcome her. After getting past security checks, Madonna greets the children in the hospital. The children can be seen covered in facemasks as they look towards the camera pointed at them.

Later on, the singer seemed awestruck by the amazing artwork done by the kids of the hospital and thus included a few shots from their artwork in the video. The vibrant and vivid paintings by the children of the hospital looked amazing and thus Madonna too was impressed by their work. Later, as the video moves forward, the singer can be seen conversing with a few children and the rest of the staff. Madonna also was seen playing with an infant in the video.

The adorable clip was captured in the video and fans loved the short clip. The child seemed to enjoy Madonna’s company and was even seen extending its arm to the singer as she played with it. Later, the singer moved around to meet and greet other children from the Mercy James Pediatric Hospital.

Sharing the video on her Instagram timeline, Madonna wrote that she has been visiting the Mercy James Pediatric Hospital for 3 years and is still going strong. She expressed her sincere gratitude towards Dr Borgstein and his incredible team of health workers. She wrote that it is the efforts of the doctor and his team that make it possible to save the lives of children every day. She then thanked the fans for their support and urged them to continue supporting in the way they have.

