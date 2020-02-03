Marathi Lavani Songs List That You Need To Add To Your Playlist

Folk dance is believed to have originated in the 15th century. Today, more than 5000 dancers are performing various folk dances all over the country. Traditionally Lavani dance was used to comment on various issues in the society. For example society, religion, politics and makeup. Some of the songs in the plantation were of erotic style while others were social-political satires.

In traditional lavani, instruments such as drummers, trumpets, boxes, and manjira were mainly used. Lavani is a popular form of folk dance in Maharashtra. Even today, Lavanis in Maharashtra maintain its status in folk art. The magic of lavani is so prevalent in the Marathi audience that Marathi cinema and even Bollywood have been fascinated by this folk art. Here are some of the best Marathi Lavani songs that are evergreen-

Iconic Marathi Lavani songs which are considered evergreen

Wajle Ki Bara

Wajle Ki Bara is from the movie, Natarang (2010). The song is sung by Bela Shende and Chorus, and lyrics by Guru Thakur. The song features Amruta Khanvilkar, and the movie cast includes Atul Kulkarni, Sonali Kulkarni, Kishor Kada, Vibhavari Deshpande, Priya Berdae. The plot of the movie revolves around a poor working man who loses his job and decides to start a theatre troupe. The song is considered to be one of the best and most beautiful lavanis.

Disla Ga Bai Disla

Disla Ga Bai Disla is from the movie Pinjara (1996). The song is sung by Usha Mangeshkar. The entire movie was based on the Lavani folk dances and the storyline associated with it. This story is about a gentle and honest teacher. He falls in love with a Lavani dancer and how his life changes. The lyrics of the song is written by Jagdish Khebudkar and music is by Ram Kadam. The choreography of this song was also shocking in that respect.

Ugvali Shukrachi Chandni

Ugvali Shukrachi Chandni is from the movie, De Dhakka (2008) and directed by Atul Kale and Sudesh Manjrekar. Aarti Anklikar, who is mainly a classical singer, sings this very beautifully. The lyrics were written by Shrirang Godbole. The music is given by Ajay-Atul-Sameer. The music of this song is superb and has classic Lavani tunes.

