Maroon 5 Announces Tour Dates For 2021; Check Out The Rescheduled Dates And Venue

Quick links:
The three-time winner of Grammy, and Memories fame band Maroon 5 revealed in a Twitter post that they will be shifting their concert to the year 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic situation. The said concert was for the North American regions and venues. Maroon 5 is famous for their songs like Sugar, Girls Like You, Maps and more. The much-awaited concert was reportedly expected to be attended by thousands of fans. The re-scheduling comes as a safety precaution from a highly contagious virus that has affected the globe and millions are affected.
Also Read | Maroon 5 Fame Mickey Madden Arrested For Alleged Incident Of Domestic Violence
ANNOUNCEMENT: We’ve rescheduled the US 2020 tour dates and are looking forward to being back on tour with you next year! Tickets are available NOW, with the exception of the NEW Madison Square Garden show on September 10, 2021 which goes on sale Friday, July 24. pic.twitter.com/GQNZoNdDeb— Maroon 5 (@maroon5) July 13, 2020
Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2020: Here Are Easy And Best Recipes For The Occasion
|
Date
|
City
|
Arena
|
Country
|
July 15
|
Chula Vista, CA
|
Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|
USA
|
July 17
|
Albuquerque, NM
|
Isleta Amphitheater
|
USA
|
July 21
|
Denver, CO
|
Pepsi Center
|
USA
|
July 23
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
USANA Amphitheatre
|
USA
|
July 25
|
Mountain View, CA
|
Shoreline Amphitheatre
|
USA
|
July 26
|
Concord, CA
|
Concord Pavilion
|
USA
|
July 28
|
Portland, OR
|
Moda Center
|
USA
|
July 30
|
Auburn, WA
|
White River Amphitheatre
|
USA
|
July 31
|
Vancouver, BC
|
Rogers Arena
|
Canada
|
August 3
|
Edmonton, AB
|
Rogers Place
|
Canada
|
August 7
|
St.Paul, MN
|
Xcel Energy Center
|
USA
|
August 9
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
|
USA
|
August 11
|
Lincoln, NE
|
Pinnacle Bank Arena
|
USA
|
August 14
|
Oklahoma City, OK
|
Chesapeake Energy Arena
|
USA
|
August 16
|
Dallas, TX
|
Dos Equis Pavillion
|
USA
|
August 18
|
Little Rock, AK
|
Simmons Bank Arena
|
USA
|
August 20
|
Maryland Heights, MO
|
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|
USA
|
August 21
|
Noblesville, IN
|
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
|
USA
|
August 23
|
Clarkston, MI
|
DTE Energy Music Theatre
|
USA
|
August 25
|
Burgettstown, PA
|
S&T Bank Music Park
|
USA
|
August 26
|
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|
Blossom Music Center
|
USA
|
August 28
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
Riverbend Music Center
|
USA
|
August 30
|
Chicago, IL
|
Wrigley Field
|
USA
|
September 1
|
Darien Center, NY
|
Darien Lake Amphitheater
|
USA
|
September 2
|
Toronto, ON
|
Budweiser Stage
|
Canada
|
September 4
|
Camden, NJ
|
BB&T Pavilion
|
USA
|
September 5
|
Hershey, PA
|
Hersheypark Stadium
|
USA
|
September 7
|
Bristow, VA
|
Jiffy Lube Live
|
USA
|
September 10
|
New York, NY
|
Madison Square Garden
|
USA
|
September 12
|
Boston, MA
|
Fenway Park
|
USA
|
September 13
|
Saratoga Springs, NY
|
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|
USA
|
September 15
|
Raleigh, NC
|
Coastal Credit Union Music Park
|
USA
|
September 17
|
Charlotte, NC
|
PNC Music Pavilion
|
USA
|
September 23
|
West Palm Beach, FL
|
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
|
USA
|
September 24
|
Tampa, FL
|
MID FLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|
USA
|
September 27
|
Del Valle, TX
|
Germania Insurance Amphitheatre
|
USA
|
September 28
|
The Woodlands, TX
|
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|
USA
|
October 1
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Ak-Chin Pavilion
|
USA
|
October 2
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Banc of California Stadium
|
USA
Also Read | ATK Mohun Bagan Unanimously Decide To Retain Iconic Green & Maroon Jersey
Also Read | Kiara Advani Vs Katrina Kaif: Who Wore Maroon Blazer Set Better?
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.