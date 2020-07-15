Maroon 5 Announces Tour Dates For 2021; Check Out The Rescheduled Dates And Venue

The three-time winner of Grammy, and Memories fame band Maroon 5 revealed in a Twitter post that they will be shifting their concert to the year 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic situation. The said concert was for the North American regions and venues. Maroon 5 is famous for their songs like Sugar, Girls Like You, Maps and more. The much-awaited concert was reportedly expected to be attended by thousands of fans. The re-scheduling comes as a safety precaution from a highly contagious virus that has affected the globe and millions are affected.

Also Read | Maroon 5 Fame Mickey Madden Arrested For Alleged Incident Of Domestic Violence

Maroon 5 announces the date changes for their 2020 concert

ANNOUNCEMENT: We’ve rescheduled the US 2020 tour dates and are looking forward to being back on tour with you next year! Tickets are available NOW, with the exception of the NEW Madison Square Garden show on September 10, 2021 which goes on sale Friday, July 24. pic.twitter.com/GQNZoNdDeb — Maroon 5 (@maroon5) July 13, 2020

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2020: Here Are Easy And Best Recipes For The Occasion

Maroon 5 tour dates for 2021

Date City Arena Country July 15 Chula Vista, CA Island Credit Union Amphitheatre USA July 17 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater USA July 21 Denver, CO Pepsi Center USA July 23 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre USA July 25 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre USA July 26 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion USA July 28 Portland, OR Moda Center USA July 30 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre USA July 31 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena Canada August 3 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place Canada August 7 St.Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center USA August 9 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater USA August 11 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena USA August 14 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena USA August 16 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavillion USA August 18 Little Rock, AK Simmons Bank Arena USA August 20 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre USA August 21 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center USA August 23 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre USA August 25 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park USA August 26 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center USA August 28 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center USA August 30 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field USA September 1 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater USA September 2 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Canada September 4 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion USA September 5 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium USA September 7 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live USA September 10 New York, NY Madison Square Garden USA September 12 Boston, MA Fenway Park USA September 13 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center USA September 15 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park USA September 17 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion USA September 23 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre USA September 24 Tampa, FL MID FLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre USA September 27 Del Valle, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheatre USA September 28 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion USA October 1 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion USA October 2 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium USA

Also Read | ATK Mohun Bagan Unanimously Decide To Retain Iconic Green & Maroon Jersey

Also Read | Kiara Advani Vs Katrina Kaif: Who Wore Maroon Blazer Set Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.