Maroon 5 Announces Tour Dates For 2021; Check Out The Rescheduled Dates And Venue

The three-time winner of Grammy, and Memories fame band Maroon 5 revealed in a Twitter post that they will be shifting their concert to the year 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic situation. The said concert was for the North American regions and venues. Maroon 5 is famous for their songs like Sugar, Girls Like You, Maps and more. The much-awaited concert was reportedly expected to be attended by thousands of fans. The re-scheduling comes as a safety precaution from a highly contagious virus that has affected the globe and millions are affected. 

Maroon 5 announces the date changes for their 2020 concert

Maroon 5 tour dates for 2021

Date 

City

Arena 

Country 

July 15

Chula Vista, CA

Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

USA

July 17

Albuquerque, NM

Isleta Amphitheater

USA

July 21

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

USA

July 23

Salt Lake City, UT

USANA Amphitheatre

USA

July 25

Mountain View, CA

Shoreline Amphitheatre

USA

July 26

Concord, CA

Concord Pavilion

USA

July 28

Portland, OR

Moda Center

USA

July 30

Auburn, WA

White River Amphitheatre

USA

July 31

Vancouver, BC

Rogers Arena

Canada

August 3

Edmonton, AB

Rogers Place

Canada

August 7

St.Paul, MN

Xcel Energy Center

USA

August 9

Milwaukee, WI

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

USA

August 11

Lincoln, NE

Pinnacle Bank Arena

USA

August 14

Oklahoma City, OK

Chesapeake Energy Arena

USA

August 16

Dallas, TX

Dos Equis Pavillion

USA

August 18

Little Rock, AK

Simmons Bank Arena

USA

August 20

Maryland Heights, MO

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

USA

August 21

Noblesville, IN

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

USA

August 23

Clarkston, MI

DTE Energy Music Theatre

USA

August 25

Burgettstown, PA

S&T Bank Music Park

USA

August 26

Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Blossom Music Center

USA

August 28

Cincinnati, OH

Riverbend Music Center

USA

August 30

Chicago, IL

Wrigley Field

USA

September 1

Darien Center, NY

Darien Lake Amphitheater

USA

September 2

Toronto, ON

Budweiser Stage

Canada

September 4

Camden, NJ

BB&T Pavilion

USA

September 5

Hershey, PA

Hersheypark Stadium

USA

September 7

Bristow, VA

Jiffy Lube Live

USA

September 10

New York, NY 

Madison Square Garden

USA

September 12

Boston, MA

Fenway Park

USA

September 13

Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

USA

September 15

Raleigh, NC

Coastal Credit Union Music Park

USA

September 17

Charlotte, NC

PNC Music Pavilion

USA

September 23

West Palm Beach, FL

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

USA

September 24

Tampa, FL

MID FLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

USA

September 27

Del Valle, TX

Germania Insurance Amphitheatre

USA

September 28

The Woodlands, TX

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

USA

October 1

Phoenix, AZ

Ak-Chin Pavilion

USA

October 2

Los Angeles, CA

Banc of California Stadium

USA

