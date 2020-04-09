After Backlash For Masakali 2.0, Music Composer Tanishk Bagchi's Wikipedia Page Edited

As soon as Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra's Masakali 2.0 was released on Wednesday, the makers of the remake version were brutally trolled by social media users. Bollywood music composer Tanishk Bagchi, who has been credited for the remake version of AR Rahman's original from the movie Delhi 6, has become a victim of Wikipedia’s bio change movement. Under this movement, Tanishk Bagchi's bio was changed too. Here is what the bio was changed to.

Masakali 2.0's maker Tanishk Bagchi becomes a victim

The original song Masakali was created by AR Rahman for ‘Delhi 6’ featuring Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. Masakali 2.0 stars Marjaavaan duo Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. This remix song created by Tanishk is sung by Sachet Tandon and Tulsi Kumar. The remix version has not gone down well with jmany, including the original composer Rahman, lyricist Prasoon Joshi and film’s director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Take a look at the song here.



Masakali 2.0's maker Tanishk Bagchi's Wikipedia bio was changed to "Tanishk Bagchi (born 22 November) is an Indian music producer, composer, singer and lyricist and is famous for ruining good melodies for personal gain in Bollywood. It is his aim to murder classics like humma humma, dus bahane and masakali and whatever t series shoves in his face. He is best known for ruining classical Bollywood songs through low-effort and disrespectful remixes, as exemplified by Masakkali 2.0." However, the bio was changed back to the original.

Apart from this, Tulsi Kumar recently talked to IANS about the people who dissed the remake. She said that each and everyone has a taste in music and that it is very subjective. She also added that some people like something that the other person does not. She also expressed that there are a lot of reactions, but the songs are also heard in large numbers. She also added that a lot of creativity goes into making a recreation.

