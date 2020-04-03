Sidharth Malhotra: Awards Won By The Actor Over The Years

Sidharth Malhotra dubuted with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the film, Student Of The Year. Some of Sidharth Malhotra's movies that are widely popular include Student of the Year, Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons, Baar Baar Dekho, A Gentleman, Aiyaary, Jabariya Jodi, Marjaavaan and many more. Listed below are the series of awards won by Sidharth Malhotra. Read on:

READ:Sidharth Malhotra Reveals Who's Giving Him Company During Quarantine; See Picture

Sidharth Malhotra's awards that you must check out:

READ:Times When Alia Bhatt And Sidharth Malhotra Shared Screen & Showcased Sizzling Chemistry

READ:Sidharth Malhotra Turns Down Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2'; Aditya Roy Kapur To Replace Him?

For his film Student of the Year, he went on to win an award for the Most Promising Debut Male and Best Breakthrough Performance and Superstar of Tomorrow from Stardust. Malhotra then starred in the romantic comedy flick titled Hasee Toh Phasee, for which he received Most Entertaining Actor in a Romantic Film & Entertainer of the Year from BIG Star Entertainment Awards, in the year 2014. He also went on to win an award for the Most Stylish Actor and Most Stylish Readers’ Choice Actor. Malhotra then earned a Filmfare Glamour And Style Award for Emerging Face of Fashion, Male. He has also won the Vogue Beauty Awards for Most Beautiful Man and Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards for Most Stylish Star, Male.

READ:Sidharth Malhotra's 'Marjaavaan' Poster Gets A COVID-19 Twist,turned Into Awareness Banner

READ:Vicky Kaushal And Sidharth Malhotra's Uber-cool Jacket Looks: Which Is Your Favourite?

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the film Marjaavaan alongside actors Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. Malhotra will next be seen in Shershaah, which is set to release this year. Post that he will be seen in Thank God that is stated to release in 2021.

READ:'Had The Craziest Time': Sidharth Malhotra Gets Nostalgic As 'Kapoor & Sons' Clocks 4 Yrs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.